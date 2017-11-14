Smart Card IC 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.22% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Smart Card IC Market 2017 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2021”

Smart Card IC Market 2017

A smart card is a plastic card that is embedded with an integrated circuit (IC). Smart cards are usually manufactured from plastic, namely, polyvinyl chloride (PVC). They are also made from polyesters or polycarbonates. There are two types of smart cards: contact-based smart cards and contactless cards. In a contact-based smart card, the card comes in contact with a physical reader. In a contactless card, a transaction is established through a remote contactless radio frequency interface.

The analysts forecast the global smart card IC market to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart card IC market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Smart Card IC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Infineon Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• SAMSUNG

• STMicroelectronics

Other prominent vendors

• Atmel

• EM Microelectronic-Marin

• ON Semiconductor

• Renesas Electronics

• Shanghai HuaHong Integrated Circuit

Market driver

• Increase in number of financial frauds

Market challenge

• Growth of net banking and mobile wallets

Market trend

• SIM cards for M2M communication

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Global smart card IC market

• Smart card ICs

• Smart card memory

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Telecommunication – Market size & forecast

• Financial – Market size & forecast

• Government – Market size & forecast

• Transportation – Market size & forecast

• Others – Market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by application

PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY MICROPROCESSOR ARCHITECTURE

• Market segmentation by microprocessor architecture

• Comparison by microprocessor architecture

• 16-bit – Market size & forecast

• 32-bit – Market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by microprocessor architecture

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size & forecast

• EMEA – Market size & forecast

• APAC – Market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• SIM cards for M2M communication

• Integration of biometrics into smart card ICs

• Growth of advanced POS systems

• Growth of 5G communications

• Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Infineon Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• SAMSUNG

• STMicroelectronics

..…..Continued