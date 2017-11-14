Global Gypsum Board 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gypsum Board Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gypsum Board Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Gypsum Board market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gypsum Board Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The India Gypsum Board Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Gypsum Board market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2021. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The India market for Gypsum Board is expected to reach about 333.64 million m2 by 2021 from 221.75 million m2 in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.51% during the analysis period, 2016-2021.
Global and Regional Gypsum Board market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Saint Gobain （India）
VANS Gypsum
Sherlock Industries
USG Boral （India）
Lafarge （India）
Shreenath Gyptech
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2340329-global-and-regional-gypsum-board-industry-market-research-report-2017
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Regular Gypsum Board
Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board
Fire Resistant Gypsum Board
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2340329-global-and-regional-gypsum-board-industry-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Regular Gypsum Board
1.1.2.2 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board
1.1.2.3 Fire Resistant Gypsum Board
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Residential
1.1.3.2 Commercial
1.1.3.3 Industrial
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Saint Gobain （India）
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 VANS Gypsum
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Sherlock Industries
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 USG Boral （India）
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Lafarge （India）
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Shreenath Gyptech
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2340329
Continued....
Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here