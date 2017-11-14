Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Gypsum Board 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds "Gypsum Board Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022"

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gypsum Board Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Gypsum Board market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gypsum Board Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The India Gypsum Board Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Gypsum Board market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2021. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The India market for Gypsum Board is expected to reach about 333.64 million m2 by 2021 from 221.75 million m2 in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.51% during the analysis period, 2016-2021. 

Global and Regional Gypsum Board market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Saint Gobain （India） 
VANS Gypsum 
Sherlock Industries 
USG Boral （India） 
Lafarge （India） 
Shreenath Gyptech 

Market Segment as follows: 
By Region 
Asia-Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa 

By Type 
Regular Gypsum Board 
Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board 
Fire Resistant Gypsum Board 

By Application 
Residential 
Commercial 
Industrial 

Table of Contents 

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.1.1 Product Definition 
1.1.2 Market by Type 
1.1.2.1 Regular Gypsum Board 
1.1.2.2 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board 
1.1.2.3 Fire Resistant Gypsum Board 
1.1.3 Market by Application 
1.1.3.1 Residential 
1.1.3.2 Commercial 
1.1.3.3 Industrial 
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size 
1.2.1 Global Overview 
1.2.2 Market by Region 
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific 
1.2.2.2 North America 
1.2.2.3 Europe 
1.2.2.4 South America 
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa 

…..

6 Key Manufacturers 
6.1 Saint Gobain （India） 
6.1.2 Company Information 
6.1.2 Product Specifications 
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.2 VANS Gypsum 
6.2.1 Company Information 
6.2.2 Product Specifications 
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.3 Sherlock Industries 
6.3.1 Company Information 
6.3.2 Product Specifications 
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.4 USG Boral （India） 
6.4.1 Company Information 
6.4.2 Product Specifications 
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.5 Lafarge （India） 
6.5.1 Company Information 
6.5.2 Product Specifications 
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.6 Shreenath Gyptech 
6.6.1 Company Information 
6.6.2 Product Specifications 
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 

Continued....

