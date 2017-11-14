Global Gypsum Board 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gypsum Board Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gypsum Board Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Gypsum Board market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gypsum Board Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The India Gypsum Board Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Gypsum Board market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2021. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The India market for Gypsum Board is expected to reach about 333.64 million m2 by 2021 from 221.75 million m2 in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.51% during the analysis period, 2016-2021.

Global and Regional Gypsum Board market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Saint Gobain （India）

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral （India）

Lafarge （India）

Shreenath Gyptech

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Regular Gypsum Board

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

Fire Resistant Gypsum Board

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Regular Gypsum Board

1.1.2.2 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

1.1.2.3 Fire Resistant Gypsum Board

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Residential

1.1.3.2 Commercial

1.1.3.3 Industrial

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Saint Gobain （India）

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 VANS Gypsum

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Sherlock Industries

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 USG Boral （India）

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 Lafarge （India）

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Shreenath Gyptech

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

