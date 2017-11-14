Global Food Service Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Food Service Market

Executive Summary

“Global Food Service Market: Analysis By Type (Full Service Restaurants, Cafe and Bars, QSRs, Fast Casual Restaurants, Others), By Full Service Restaurant (Fine Dining, Casual Dining), By Region, By Country (2012-2022)” provides a comprehensive analysis of the food service market by region (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW) and By Country (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E).

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report suggests that the Global Food Service Market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 7.01% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by increasing urbanization and rising spent on dining out by millennials. The Full service restaurant have been leading the market in historical period but quick service along with fast casual will be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. Amidst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Food Service Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by increasing number of quick service and fast casual restaurants along with rising urbanization and economic growth.

Rising urbanization along with economic growth in the developing regions is backing the growth in Global food Service Market. Additionally, increasing number of quick service and fast casual restaurants, technological advancements in food ordering and payment services, fast delivery and takeaway services stations is backing the growing food service sector of various regions.

The report titled “Global Food Service Market: Analysis By Type (Full Service Restaurants, Cafe and Bars, QSRs, Fast Casual Restaurants, Others), By Full Service Restaurant (Fine Dining, Casual Dining), By Region, By Country (2012-2022) - By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW), By Country (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Food Service Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Food Service Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Food Service Market By Type - Full Service Restaurant, Café and Bars, Quick Service Restaurant (QSRs), Fast Casual

Restaurant, Others

Full Service Restaurant Type - Fine Dining, Casual Dining

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Country Analysis - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Brand Group, Panera Bread, Applebee’s International, Starbucks, Darden Restaurant, McDonald’s, Yum! Brands, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Restaurant Brand international, Brinker International

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Strategic Recommendation

Food Service Market Outlook

Global Food Service Market: Growth and Forecast

Global Food Service Market: By Type

Global Full Service Restaurant Market: By Type

Global Food Service Market: Regional Analysis

North America Food Service Market

North America Food Service Market: Country Analysis

Europe Food Service Market

Europe Food Service Market: Country Analysis

Asia Pacific Food Service Market

Asia Pacific Food Service Market: Country Analysis

Rest of World Food Service Market

Rest of World Food Service Market-Country Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Policy and Regulations

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis-Food Service Market

SWOT Analysis –Food Service Market

Company Profiles

22.1. Domino’s Pizza Group Plc.

22.2. McDonald

22.3. Starbucks

22.4. Darden Restaurant

22.5. Yum! Brands

22.6. Applebee’s International

22.7. Panera Bread

22.8. Dunkin Brand Group Plc.

22.9. Brinker International

22.10. Restaurant Brand international

22.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Continuous…

