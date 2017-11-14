Global Surgical Robotics demand is expected to reach a cumulative market value of $91.5 billion
According to the report, global demand for surgical robots is expected to reach a cumulative market value of $91.5 billion.
Global Surgical Robotics Market by Application, System Component, Equipment Type and Region 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research of the surgical robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Report Highlights
The research report “Global Surgical Robotics Market” includes:
•Covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend.
•With 61 tables and 68 figures, this 195-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.
Companies Covered
Accuray
Hansen Medical
Intuitive Surgical
MAKO
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Medrobotics Corporation
Medtronic Inc.
Stryker Corp.
Think Surgical, Inc.
Titan Medical
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies global surgical robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, System Component, Equipment Type and Region.
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Technological advancement and applications are included for each section. Regional spread of each sub-market is also studied in terms of annual sales value for 2014-2025.
Laparoscopic Robotic Systems (further segmented by surgery type)
Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
Orthopedic Robotic Systems
Radiosurgery Robots
Steerable Robotic Catheters
Other Surgical Robotics
Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.
Robotic Systems
Instruments and Accessories
System Services
Based on equipment type, the global market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.
Robot Machines
Navigation Systems
Planners and Simulators
Other Equipment
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
