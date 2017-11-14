LONDON FIRM EYEING WESTERN HACKATHON FOR TOP TALENT
Zomaron Inc. looking to retain new graduates to fuel upcoming expansionLONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2017 – With the 4th annual Hack Western event kicking off this Friday at Western University, local financial technology firm, Zomaron, is hoping its sponsorship of the three-day event will attract more youths to Canada’s burgeoning financial tech space.
“The average person doesn’t typically associate finance and payments with tech,” says Aaron Finkenzeller, Zomaron’s VP of Technology, “but it’s an ever-growing area in Canada’s tech landscape. Apple Pay, Shopify, or even Uber for that matter, are all examples of financial technology, or fintech, that are helping to grow the country’s economy.”
The boom in fintech has had significant impacts for London as well, as Zomaron was recently recognized on the PROFIT 500 as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies for the second year in a row. “Our growth has meant a lot to me,” says Tarique Al-Ansari, CEO of Zomaron. “We’ve been able to create well-paying jobs in London and help keep the best and brightest from pursuing tech careers outside the region. And with the calibre of talent we’ve been able to attract, I only see further expansion and growth in the company’s future.”
The company’s rapid expansion has forced Zomaron to shed their current 8000 sq. ft. office space located in the city’s south end in exchange for a larger more tech centered facility. “Our hope is that by promoting opportunities in the fintech space, like through our sponsorship of Hack Western and bringing a cool new tech facility to the city, we can attract students to London with the hopes of entering careers in fintech after graduation,” said Al-Ansari.
As a recent Great Place to Work-Certified organization, Zomaron will be providing a paid internship opportunity to Hack Western winners and will be at the event on Friday accepting resumes and answering questions from potential candidates.
Hack Western is an annual hackathon event where participants collaborate and compete for prizes by building hardware and software projects. The event will be taking place from November 17th to November 19th at Western University in London, Ontario. For more details visit: hackwestern.com
About Zomaron
Zomaron is an award-winning payment solutions and financial technology firm, recognized by Profit Magazine as one of Canada's fastest growing companies. Based out of London, Ontario, Zomaron's proprietary suite of innovative payment solutions has positioned it as a fintech leader nationwide.
