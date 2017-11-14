BRICS Vodka (Spirits) Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

BRICS Vodka (Spirits) Market 2017 - Entry Exit of Key Players, Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Summary

"BRICS Vodka (Spirits) Market - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" is a broad level market review of BRICS Vodka’s market by country. The research handbook provides the up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2015 and illustrative forecast to 2020 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Vodka and its variants Flavored Vodka and Unflavored Vodka. The research handbook also provides analytics on Sales by Brands and by Distribution Channel.

Vodka is an un-aged white spirit made from distilled fermented grain, rye, wheat, potatoes but can be based on any starch or sugar-rich plant matter. Includes all varieties of flavored and un-flavored Vodkas.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency by country and Volumes are represented in M Litres.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2012 to 2015 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to the Vodka's Spirits (Alcoholic Beverages) market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Countries covered in this report include: Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa

Scope

- Overall Vodka (Spirits) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2011 to 2020.

- Sales Value and Volume analytics for variants of Spirits; Flavored Vodka and Unflavored Vodka

- Value terms for the top brands.- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2012-2015.

Reasons to buy

- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Vodka (Spirits) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

- Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

- Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

- Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.2.1 This report provides 2015 actual sales; while forecasts are provided for 2016 - 2020

1.2.2 Category Definitions

1.2.3 Distribution Channel Definitions

1.2.4 Volume Units and Aggregations

1.2.5 CAGR Definition and Calculation

1.2.6 Graphical representation of Brands

1.2.7 Exchange Rates

1.2.8 Methodology Summary

2 BRICS Vodka Market Analysis, 2010-20

2.1 Vodka Value Analysis, 2010-20

2.1.1 Vodka Market by Value, 2010-20

2.1.2 Vodka Market Value by Segments, 2010-20

2.2 Vodka Volume Analysis, 2010-20

2.2.1 Vodka Market by Volume, 2010-20

2.2.2 Vodka Market Volume by Segments, 2010-20

3 COUNTRY Vodka Market Analysis, 2010-20

3.1 Vodka Value Analysis, 2010-20

3.1.1 Vodka Market by Value, 2010-20

3.1.2 Vodka Market Value by Segments, 2010-20

3.2 Vodka Volume Analysis, 2010-20

3.2.1 Vodka Market by Volume, 2010-20

3.2.2 Vodka Market Volume by Segments, 2010-20

3.3 COUNTRY Vodka Market Analysis by Segments, 2010-20

3.3.1 Flavored Vodka Analysis, 2010-20

3.3.1.1 Flavored Vodka Market by Value, 2010-20

3.3.1.2 Flavored Vodka Market by Volume, 2010-20

3.3.2 Unflavored Vodka Analysis, 2010-20

3.3.2.1 Unflavored Vodka Market by Value, 2010-20

3.3.2.2 Unflavored Vodka Market by Volume, 2010-20

3.4 COUNTRY Vodka Market Brand Analysis, 2012-15

3.4.1 Vodka Brand Analysis, 2012-15

3.5 COUNTRY Vodka Market Distribution Channel Analysis, 2012-15

3.5.1 Vodka Distribution Channel Analysis, 2012-15

…Continued

