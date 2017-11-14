ICT investment in manufacturing Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

ICT investment in manufacturing Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share

Global economic fluctuations and rising competition in the manufacturing sector have compelled manufacturers to slowly shift their focus to revenue growth. Additionally, intense competition in this sector has pushed manufacturers to adopt next generation disruptive technologies in order to improve their operational processes and enhance customer satisfaction

Key Findings

- The global economy has appreciated despite the lingering challenges including the recent exit of Britain from the European Union. Moreover, the improving world economy has allowed global manufacturing activities to expand. However, manufacturers are also striving to reduce costs and maintain their profitability in order to remain in this competitive environment

- Manufacturers are focusing their investment priorities on core technology areas such as enterprise applications, security products, internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing

- The survey also reveals that procurement and product lifecycle management are the technology areas that attract significant investment from manufacturers, whereas customer service automation tops the list of technology areas that garner the largest investment from the majority of manufacturers

Synopsis

- This report presents the findings from a survey of 227 manufacturers regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how manufacturers currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

- The report illustrates the core technologies that manufacturers are investing in, including enterprise application, security products, IoT, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by manufacturers. Through Kable’s survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to manufacturers. The report focuses on manufacturers’ ICT expenditure trends for specific business areas and technologies, identifying the top three IT projects, and understanding the business challenges faced by organizations.

