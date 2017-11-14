Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Human Resource (HR) based BPO 2017 Global Market Expected to Reach $1060 Million at CAGR of 3.10% by Forecasts 2021”

Human Resource (HR) based BPO Market 2017

The Human Resource (HR) based BPO industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Human Resource (HR) based BPO market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 3.10% from 885 million $ in 2013 to 970 million $ in 2016, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Human Resource (HR) based BPO market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021, The market size of the Human Resource (HR) based BPO will reach 1060 million $.

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size as well as price data.



Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

ADP (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Aon Hewitt (U.S.)

Capgemini (France)

Infosys BPO Ltd (India)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Syntel (U.S.)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, Human Resource, KPO, Procurement)

Industry Segmentation (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Section 1 Human Resource (HR) based BPO Product Definition

Section 2 Global Human Resource (HR) based BPO Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Human Resource (HR) based BPO Business Revenue

2.2 Global Human Resource (HR) based BPO Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Human Resource (HR) based BPO Business Introduction

..…..Continued