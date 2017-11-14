Global Handicap Assistive Robots Market is expected to reach a cumulative market value of $3.46 billion by 2017-2025
Market Research Report on Global Handicap Assistive Robots MarketRAIPUR, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Sellers has added a new market research report “Global Handicap Assistive Robots Market 2016-2025” to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
According to the report, the Global Handicap Assistive Robots Market is expected to reach a cumulative market value of $3.46 billion during the forecast period 2017-2025.
Global Handicap Assistive Robots Market by Product Type, Body, Mobility and Region 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research of the handicap assistive robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Browse through the complete description and in-depth TOC on “Global Handicap Assistive Robots Market”
https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/Global-Handicap-Assistive-Robots-Market-by-Product-Type-Body-Mobility
Companies Mentioned
Assistive Innovations Corp.
Bioness Inc.
Cyberdyne, Inc.
Ekso Bionics
Focal Meditech
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Instead Technologies Ltd.
Invacare Corporation
Kinova Robotics
Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
TopChair SAS
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies global handicap assistive robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product type, body, mobility and region.
Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Regional spread of each sub-market is also studied in terms of annual sales value for 2014-2015.
Robotic Wheelchairs
Assistive Robotic Devices
Mobility-aid Exoskeletons
Based on body function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2016, 2017, and 2025 for each section.
Upper-extremity Robots
Lower-extremity Robots
Based on robot mobility, the global market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section.
Mobile Robots
Fixed-base Robots
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
Request Sample Here: https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/Global-Handicap-Assistive-Robots-Market-by-Product-Type-Body-Mobility
We have a large number of reports in Robotics sector which can be accessed in the following link
https://www.reportsellers.com/sub-category/Robotics-market-research-report
About Report Sellers
Report Sellers is a premium market research service provider offering market reports in varied sectors. We have a team of experienced analysts and publishers who continuously track the latest trends in different industries.
Report Sellers is a brand of global repute and offers the best suited research services to its clients globally in the most satisfying manner. We have a strong network of industry experts who have successfully delivered complex research assignments in niche and top markets.
Drop an enquiry for any research requirement: https://www.reportsellers.com/contact-us or send us an email: sales@reportsellers.com
Aditya Joshi
Report Sellers
+1-214-396-2385
email us here