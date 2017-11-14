The Alabamian Insurance Industry Market 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures

The Alabamian Insurance Industry

Synopsis

'Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Alabamian Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Alabama.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the state. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Alabama, including:

• An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Alabama.

• The latest key changes, and changes expected in the state’s insurance regulatory framework.

• Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the state.

• Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Alabama.

• Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

• Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

• The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Alabama.

• The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

• The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

• The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the state.

• The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Highlights

• The Alabama insurance industry is regulated by the DOI.

• Composite insurance is not permitted in Alabama.

• 100% FDI is permitted in the Alabamian insurance industry.

• Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the Alabamian insurance industry. There are exceptions to this rule, however, as specified in the non-admitted section.

• Key classes of compulsory insurance include motor third-party liability insurance and health insurance.

