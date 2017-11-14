Global Cash Logistics Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2022
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Cash Logistics Market and Analysis By Segment (Cash In Transit, Cash Management), By End User (Retail, Financial Institutions, others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, India and China.
According to research report, “Global Cash Logistics Market: Analysis By Segment (Cash in Transit, Cash Management), By End Use (Retail, Financial Institutions, others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 13.80% during 2017 – 2022.
The segment of Cash in Transit has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. On the heels of rising cash prevalence particularly in developing countries including China, India, CIC-GDP ratio and installations of ATMs has been on the rise. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India have been displaying a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs, increase in the cash usage, re-monetisation in India, rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.
The report titled, “Global Cash Logistics Market: Analysis By Segment (Cash in Transit, Cash Management), By End Use (Retail, Financial Institutions, others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Cash Logistics Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global cash logistics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Cash Logistics Market
Analysis By Segment
Cash In Transit
Cash Management
Analysis By End User
Financial Institution
Retail
Others
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Cash Logistics Market
Analysis By Segment
Cash In Transit
Cash Management
Analysis By End User
Financial Institution
Retail
Others
Analysis By Company
Country Analysis - US, Canada, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Cash Logistics Market
Analysis By Segment
Cash In Transit
Cash Management
Other Report Highlights
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
Market Trends
Porter Five Force Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Product Benchmarking of key industry players
- Region Wise Company Share Analysis
Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Company Analysis - G4S, Prosegur, Brinks, Loomis, GardaWorld
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Global Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
North America Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
US Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
Mexico Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
Europe Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
Germany Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
U.K. Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
Spain Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
APAC Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
India Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
China Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast
Market Dynamics
Market Entry Strategies – Five Forces Porter Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
16.1. Prosegur
16.2. Brink’s
16.3. G4S
16.4. GardaWorld
16.5. LoomisList of Figures
Continuous…
