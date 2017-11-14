Amazon Web Services Renews Minjar’s Managed Services Certification
Minjar joins the elite league of Next-Generation Managed Services Provider for Amazon Web Services.
The certification renewal confirms that Minjar is adept at helping their customers leverage the benefits of cloud computing and delivers value by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their cloud environment. Minjar's SaaS-based Cloud Management Platform - Botmetric powers its MSP services. This is the highest rated CMP in AWS marketplace and leverages machine learning to manage AWS cloud in totality. Botmetric helps Minjar MSP customers to enhance cost savings, secure cloud operations, and take advantage of AWS’s flexible and scalable platform to get the maximum business value.
“We are very excited about the renewal of AWS MSP certification” said Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Minjar. “This not only makes us a part of the elite league of Next-Generation Managed Service Providers but also validates and recognizes our efforts to use advanced technologies like machine learning that we have integrated within our managed services using the Botmetric platform,” added Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Minjar.
As a part of the audit process, the Amazon Web Services team carefully monitored the various services and solutions provided by Minjar to its clients. The company was validated on various aspects of documentation, next-generation monitoring tools, and technology implementations, and benefits offered through Minjar’s SaaS platform Botmetric for its managed services customers.
About Minjar
Minjar is a leading cloud technology solutions company helping enterprises to transform cloud investments into growth engines. It enables digital businesses to optimize their cloud infrastructure. Founded in 2012, Minjar is a Premier AWS cloud consulting partner that uses the intelligent ‘man + machine’ model to architect, migrate, secure, operate, and continually optimize its customer’s public cloud. It facilities companies to embrace cloud more effectively for cost, security and DevOps automation.
Using Botmetric (cloud management platform) and a 100% AWS cloud certified team, Minjar offers quick ROI, seamless cloud cost management, comprehensive cloud security, advanced cloud automation, and smart migration services.
