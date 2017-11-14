Wind Energy 2017 Industry Overview, Market Opportunities and Outlook

Wind Energy -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wind Energy Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wind Energy -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

The Global Wind Energy market is estimated to be $142.7 billion in 2014 growing at a CAGR of 9.79% to reach $301.3 billion by the year 2022. Wind energy market is expected to drive the market place over next decade due to estimated growth in energy demand. The factors influencing the market growth include environmental friendly and less operating costs. High initial cost is the factor restricting the growth of the market. The offshore market is expected to be the largest market segment.

Global Wind Energy market is segregated by Type, by Turbine material, by Component and by Geography. Based on Type, the market is segmented into offshore and onshore. Based on Turbine material, the market is categorized into Aluminium, Steel and Copper. Based on Components, the market is classified into Generator, Blades, Rotor and Gear-Box. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has the largest market for onshore Wind Energy market and expected to cotinue the steady pace till 2022, followed by Rest of the World.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/208696-global-wind-energy-market-outlook-2014-2022

The Key players in the market include

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, GE Energy, Gamesa Corporation Technologica, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Guodian United Power Technology Co., Ltd., ENERCON GMBH, Siemens Wind Power A/S, China Mingyang Wind Power Group Ltd., and Sinovel Wind Co.Ltd.

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/208696-global-wind-energy-market-outlook-2014-2022

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Wind Energy Market, By Type

5.1 Offshore

5.2 Onshore

6 Global Wind Energy Market, By Turbine Material

6.1 Aluminum

6.2 Steel

6.3 Copper

7 Global Wind Energy Market, By Components

7.1 Generator

7.2 Blades

7.3 Rotor

7.4 Gear-Box

8 Global Wind Energy Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 Newzealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Latin America

8.4.2 Middle East

8.4.3 Africa

8.4.4 Others

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

10.2 GE Energy

10.3 Gamesa Corporation Technologica

10.4 Suzlon Energy Ltd.

10.5 Guodian United Power Technology Co., Ltd.

10.6 ENERCON GMBH

10.7 Siemens Wind Power A/S

10.8 China Mingyang Wind Power Group Ltd.

10.9 Sinovel Wind Co.Ltd.

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=208696

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)