Road Construction Projects Middle East and Africa Market 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using Forecast Figures

Road Construction Projects: Middle East and Africa

Synopsis

The rate of car ownership in the Middle East is likely to increase greatly in the coming decade. Accordingly, road investment is expected to more than double, to reach US$31 billion per year by 2025. This report provides detailed analysis, information and insights based on 360 CIC projects in the Middle East and Africa, including detailed metrics on the region's road construction projects (as tracked by CIC) split by country and value. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including Algeria, Qatar and Nigeria.

Summary

Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking road construction projects in the Middle East and Africa to a total value of US$212.0 billion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages. Assuming all projects proceed as planned spending will reach US$25.2 billion in 2019 and fall to US$15.0 billion in 2021. The highest value of project completions will be in 2018, with a value of US$42.8 billion. Algeria accounts for the top two projects by value for the region with the US$13.0 billion East–West Highway Development and the US$10.2 billion Hauts-Plateaux National Highway which are both in execution

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for the Middle East and Africa and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value and km length if known. Ranked listings of the top participants for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Key Highlights

• The highest value of projects are at the execution stage have a total value of US$129.3 billion, followed by projects in planning with US$41.1 billion.

• Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$29.2 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage total US$12.5 billion.

• Based on the data available the Middle East and Africa will add 51,240km of roads.

• Algeria has the highest value project pipeline, with a value of US$30.1 billion, followed by Qatar with projects valued at US$29.6 billion.

• Public investment is responsible for funding the highest proportion of projects, with 70%, with joint public and private funding at 18% and only 6% of projects financed solely by private funding.

• Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending on the projects is expected to reach US$25.2 billion in 2019.

• The top contractor in the region is the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) followed by AlJaber Engineering LLC

Table of Contents

1. Regional Overview

2. Key Operators

3. Project Analytics by Country

4. Methodology

5. Disclaimer

