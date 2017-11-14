Chocolate Global Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

Chocolate market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 1.88% from 81600 million $ in 2013 to 86300 million $ in 2016

Global Chocolate Market

Description

Global Chocolate Market Report 2017

Bis Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Chocolate market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021 , The market size of the Chocolate will reach 92100 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact Bis Report

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Cocoa, Chocolate , , , )

Industry Segmentation (Confectionery, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

