Veterinary Services Market Research- Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary services provide healthcare for animals - especially pets, farm animals, and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks. This market comprises licensed veterinary practitioners who practice veterinary medicine, dentistry or surgery for animals.

Description

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for veterinary services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The veterinary services market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare services market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The veterinary services market section of the report gives context. It compares the veterinary services market with other segments of the healthcare services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, Expenditure Per Household, Veterinary Services Indicators Comparison, Pet Population across selected countries.

• The industry metrics section looks at critical drivers including hospital beds and specialist physicians while the macro-economic section looks at the market in relation to the overall economy.

Scope

Markets covered: Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services.

Markets compared: Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers, Home Health and Residential Nursing Care Services, Medical and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Physicians and Other Healthcare Practitioners, Dental Services, Residential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Facilities, Veterinary Services.

Companies mentioned: VCA (all based in the US), Benfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Vets (Australia), CVS Group (UK), The Bergh Memorial Animal Hospital, The Animal Medical Center and others.

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Veterinary Services Indicators Comparison, Pet Population.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Table of Content

1. Veterinary Services Market Characteristics;

2. Veterinary Services Market Size And Growth;

2.1. Historic Market Growth; 2.1.1. Drivers Of The Market; 2.1.2. Restraints On The Market; 2.2. Forecast Market Growth; 2.2.1. Drivers Of The Market; 2.2.2. Restraints On The Market;

3. Pestle Analysis;

3.1. Political; 3.2. Economic; 3.3. Social; 3.4. Technological; 3.5. Legal; 3.6. Environmental;

4. Veterinary Services Market Customer Information;

5. Veterinary Services Market Segmentation;

5.1. Global Veterinary Services Market, 2016, By Segment; Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics; Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services; 5.2. Global Veterinary Services Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic And Forecast, By Segment; 5.3 Global Veterinary Services Market Trends And Strategies; Electronic Health Records; Insurance Services Aiding Pet Owners; Specialty Services; Portable Technology; 5.4. Global Veterinary Services Market Compared With Similar Markets, 2016; 5.5. Global Veterinary Services Market Compared With Similar Markets, 2012 – 2020, Historic And Forecast; 5.6. Veterinary Services Market Compared With Similar Markets, 2016, By Region; 5.7. Veterinary Services Market Compared With Similar Markets, 2016, By Country; 5.8. Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics ; 5.8.1. Market Characteristics; 5.8.2. Global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market, 2016, By Segment; 5.8.3. Market Trends And Strategies; 5.9. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services ; 5.9.1. Market Characteristics; 5.9.2. Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market, 2016, By Segment; 5.9.3. Market Trends And Strategies;

6. Veterinary Services Market Regional And Country Analysis;

6.1. Global Veterinary Services Market, 2016, By Region;

……Continued

