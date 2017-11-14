Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2017-2025: Latest Trends and Analysis
Market Research Report on Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) MarketRAIPUR, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Sellers has added a new market research report “Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2017-2025”to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
The Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) or Autonomous Surface Vehicles (ASV) are vessels that operates on the water surface without any crew. USV are valuable for oceanographic applications, as they are more useful than the weather buoys, but more cost-effective than the weather ships or equivalent research vessels, and more adaptable than commercial vessels.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
Browse through the complete description and in-depth TOC on “Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market”
https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/Unmanned-Surface-Vehicles-USVs-market
Companies Covered
5G International Inc.
ASV Unmanned Marine Systems
Atlas Elektronik GmbH
ECA Group
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Liquid Robotics
Ocean Aero, Inc.
Ocius Technology Ltd.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
SeaRobotics Corporation
Seebyte Ltd.
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Textron Inc.
Report Segmentation
The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global USVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, vehicle type, vehicle size, hardware component, propulsion system and region.
Based on application, the global USVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
• Defense & Security (further categorized into Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Counter Measures (MCM), Maritime Security, Military Training and Tests, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Drug Interdiction & Unlawful Immigration, Host Platform (Launch and Recovery), Communication Assurance, Counter-Piracy, and Others)
• Commercial (further categorized into Oil & Gas Exploration, Ocean Data Collection and Others)
• Scientific Research (further categorized into Seabed Mapping, Environmental Monitoring and Compliance, Oceanographic & Hydrographic Studies, Others)
• Others
Based on vehicle type, the global market is divided into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
• Remotely Operated USVs
• Autonomous USVs
Based on vehicle size, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
• Small USVs
• Medium USVs
• Large USVs
• Extra-large USVs
Based on hardware component, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.
• Imaging System
• Sensors and Automation Systems
• Steering and Positioning
• Navigation System
• Energy and Propulsion
• Others
Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex for 2014-2025.
• Mechanical Systems
• Hybrid Systems
• Electric Systems
• Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• Africa
• Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE)
Request Sample Here: https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/Unmanned-Surface-Vehicles-USVs-market
We have a large number of reports in vehicles sector which can be accessed in the following link
https://www.reportsellers.com/sub-category/vehicles-market-research-report
About Report Sellers
Report Sellers is a premium market research service provider offering market reports in varied sectors. We have a team of experienced analysts and publishers who continuously track the latest trends in different industries.
Report Sellers is a brand of global repute and offers the best suited research services to its clients globally in the most satisfying manner. We have a strong network of industry experts who have successfully delivered complex research assignments in niche and top markets.
Drop an enquiry for any research requirement: https://www.reportsellers.com/contact-us or send us an email: sales@reportsellers.com
Aditya Joshi
Report Sellers
+1-214-396-2385
email us here