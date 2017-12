Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2017-2025: Latest Trends and Analysis

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2017-2025

Market Research Report on Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market

RAIPUR, INDIA, November 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --Report Sellers has added a new market research report “ Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2017-2025 ”to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.The Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) or Autonomous Surface Vehicles (ASV) are vessels that operates on the water surface without any crew. USV are valuable for oceanographic applications, as they are more useful than the weather buoys, but more cost-effective than the weather ships or equivalent research vessels, and more adaptable than commercial vessels.In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:• Market Structure• Growth Drivers• Restraints and Challenges• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities• Porter’s Fiver ForcesBrowse through the complete description and in-depth TOC on “Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market”Companies Covered5G International Inc.ASV Unmanned Marine SystemsAtlas Elektronik GmbHECA GroupElbit Systems Ltd.Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.Liquid RoboticsOcean Aero, Inc.Ocius Technology Ltd.Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.SeaRobotics CorporationSeebyte Ltd.Teledyne Technologies Inc.Textron Inc.Report SegmentationThe global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global USVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, vehicle type, vehicle size, hardware component, propulsion system and region.Based on application, the global USVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.• Defense & Security (further categorized into Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Counter Measures (MCM), Maritime Security, Military Training and Tests, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Drug Interdiction & Unlawful Immigration, Host Platform (Launch and Recovery), Communication Assurance, Counter-Piracy, and Others)• Commercial (further categorized into Oil & Gas Exploration, Ocean Data Collection and Others)• Scientific Research (further categorized into Seabed Mapping, Environmental Monitoring and Compliance, Oceanographic & Hydrographic Studies, Others)• OthersBased on vehicle type, the global market is divided into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.• Remotely Operated USVs• Autonomous USVsBased on vehicle size, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.• Small USVs• Medium USVs• Large USVs• Extra-large USVsBased on hardware component, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.• Imaging System• Sensors and Automation Systems• Steering and Positioning• Navigation System• Energy and Propulsion• OthersBased on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex for 2014-2025.• Mechanical Systems• Hybrid Systems• Electric Systems• OthersGeographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:• APAC (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• North America (U.S. and Canada)• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)• Africa• Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE)Request Sample Here: https://www.reportsellers.com/market-research-report/Unmanned-Surface-Vehicles-USVs-market We have a large number of reports in vehicles sector which can be accessed in the following linkReport Sellers is a premium market research service provider offering market reports in varied sectors. We have a team of experienced analysts and publishers who continuously track the latest trends in different industries.Report Sellers is a brand of global repute and offers the best suited research services to its clients globally in the most satisfying manner. We have a strong network of industry experts who have successfully delivered complex research assignments in niche and top markets.Drop an enquiry for any research requirement: https://www.reportsellers.com/contact-us or send us an email: sales@reportsellers.com