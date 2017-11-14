Global E-sports Market is projected to Observe major Growth over the next four years

WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Global E-Sports Market 2017-2021”.

The sport is like the competition where one win and other loss. There are so many sports played across the globe but the result is same one win other lose. The E-sport is in one of the trending game sport which trending in past few years.

The E-Sports is like a competition where different games are played by different players that too live broadcast and it like one big competition carried by major player’s video game sector across the globe. The major game played is the call of Duty franchise, Halo 5, Quake, which famous well known.

According to research report, the global e-sports market will grow at a CAGR of 32.28% during the forecast period 2017-2021.

The E-sport trend has spread so fast, even when someone types LOL on internet search, the result is League of Legends. The games are played have also different kind action, strategies, sport, battleground. Multiplayer at a time.

Another factor is growing demand for a smartphone where gaming demand is more and growing rapidly due to Free to Play (FTP), free games are there any having smartphone can play this games. Just there is a need for a compatible device, internet then it goes on, anyone anywhere can play this game online connecting multiplayer in different states, region, globe.

E-Sports can be determined based on the mobile device dynamics field and high penetration of Asian smartphones, this segment is expected to start failing. For example, the biggest market for gaming, China has already organized a competition in 24 competitions of the top 100 android games.

MOBA’s (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) like League of Legends has one of the highest viewer and players across the world. The price is just like eye-catching, and this game is like the identity of E-sport gaming industry. Other categories are a First-person shooter (FPS) and Real-time strategy (RTS). FPS come to the second number due to games like the counter strike (CS) then RTS.

America is the largest market share of the world's e-sports market in 2016 and is expected to retain dominance over the period. The increasing popularity of e-sports leagues such as major league gaming and e-sports, the use of free watch channels like Twitch and YouTube will encourage market growth in this area.

Then China, the largest market for gaming, has already organized the competition for 24 Top 100 Android Games. This shows that the country will be one of the earliest celebrities of mobile e-sports. Mobile devices will access e-games via mobile apps or the web, such as YouTube, Mob-Crush, Kamcord, or Twitch.

The advertise segment, the e-sports tournament hold the major share of the global e-sports market in last year.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-sports market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from tournaments excluding online advertisements.

The study of report has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis with information received from industry experts. This report estimates the market landscape and growth in the coming years. This report includes discussions in discussions of major sellers in this market.

The major players are Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Nintendo, Riot Games, Valve, Wargaming.net, EA Sports, Hi-Rez Studios and Microsoft Studios.

