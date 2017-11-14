Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Defense & Security Market 2017-2025 : Latest Trends and Analysis
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Defense & Security Market represents a continuous 15.0% increase yearly between 2016 and 2025.RAIPUR, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Sellers has added a new market research report “Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) for Defense & Security Market 2017-2025”to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
According to the report, the Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Defense & Security Market represents a continuous 15.0% increase yearly between 2016 and 2025.
Defense & Security USVs are unmanned surface vehicles designed and used for military, defense and security missions. These USVs can be equipped with stabilized weapons systems, with surveillance systems and electro optical tracking systems capable of monitoring both day and night by using infrared vision.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
Companies Covered
5G International Inc.
ASV Unmanned Marine Systems
Atlas Elektronik GmbH
ECA Group
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Liquid Robotics
Marine Tech SAS
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
SimpleUnmanned, LLC.
Textron Inc.
Report Segmentation
The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defense & security USVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mode of operation, vehicle size, propulsion system and region.
Based on application, the global defense & security USVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
• Mine Counter Measures (MCM)
• Maritime Security
• Military Training and Tests
• Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)
• Drug Interdiction & Unlawful Immigration
• Host Platform (Launch and Recovery)
• Communication Assurance
• Counter-Piracy
• Others
Based on mode of operation, the global market is divided into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section. Other classifications by vehicle type are also discussed.
• Remotely Operated USVs
• Autonomous USVs
Based on vehicle size, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
• Small USVs
• Medium USVs
• Large USVs
• Extra-large USVs
Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex for 2014-2025.
• Mechanical Systems
• Hybrid Systems
• Electric Systems
• Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• Africa
• Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE)
