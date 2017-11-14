Global Luxury Flooring 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Luxury Flooring Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Luxury Flooring Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Flooring market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Flooring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Luxury Flooring market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Armstrong
Bruce Flooring
Balterio Laminate Flooring
Beaulieu International Group
Berryalloc
Classen Group
Egger Group
Formica Group
Faus
Kronoflooring
Kaindl Flooring
Mohawk Industries
Shaw Industries
Greenply Industries
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2486630-global-luxury-flooring-market-research-report-2017
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Luxury Flooring in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Crystal Surface
Embossed Surface
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Household
Commercial
Others
At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2486630-global-luxury-flooring-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
Global Luxury Flooring Market Research Report 2017
1 Luxury Flooring Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Flooring
1.2 Luxury Flooring Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Luxury Flooring Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Crystal Surface
1.2.4 Embossed Surface
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Luxury Flooring Segment by Application
1.3.1 Luxury Flooring Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Luxury Flooring Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Luxury Flooring Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Luxury Flooring (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Luxury Flooring Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……
7 Global Luxury Flooring Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Armstrong
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Armstrong Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Bruce Flooring
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Bruce Flooring Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Balterio Laminate Flooring
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Balterio Laminate Flooring Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Beaulieu International Group
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Beaulieu International Group Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Berryalloc
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Berryalloc Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Classen Group
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Classen Group Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Egger Group
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Egger Group Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Formica Group
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Formica Group Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Faus
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Faus Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Kronoflooring
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Luxury Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Kronoflooring Luxury Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Kaindl Flooring
7.12 Mohawk Industries
7.13 Shaw Industries
7.14 Greenply Industries
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2486630
Continued....
Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here