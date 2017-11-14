Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Yoga Apparel 2017 Industry Overview, Market Opportunities and Outlook

Yoga Apparel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Apparel Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Yoga Apparel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report studies Yoga Apparel in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 

lululemon 
Lucy 
Elektrix 
Champion 
Noli Yoga 
90 Degree 
EASYOGA 
Sunyoga 
Nike 
Adidas 
American Apparel 
Forever 21 
GAP 
Under Armour 
Beyond Yoga 
Onzie 
Prana 
teeki

By types, the market can be split into 

Cotton 
Synthetics 
Cotton-Synthetic Blends

By Application, the market can be split into 
Man 
Woman 
Kid

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table of Contents

Global Yoga Apparel Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Yoga Apparel 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Yoga Apparel 
1.1.1 Definition of Yoga Apparel 
1.1.2 Specifications of Yoga Apparel 
1.2 Classification of Yoga Apparel 
1.2.1 Cotton 
1.2.2 Synthetics 
1.2.3 Cotton-Synthetic Blends 
1.3 Applications of Yoga Apparel 
1.3.1 Man 
1.3.2 Woman 
1.3.3 Kid 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

....

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Yoga Apparel 
8.1 lululemon 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 lululemon 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 lululemon 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Lucy 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Lucy 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Lucy 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Elektrix 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Elektrix 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Elektrix 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Champion 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Champion 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Champion 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Noli Yoga 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Noli Yoga 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Noli Yoga 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 90 Degree 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 90 Degree 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 90 Degree 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 EASYOGA 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 EASYOGA 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 EASYOGA 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Sunyoga 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Sunyoga 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Sunyoga 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 Nike 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 Nike 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 Nike 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 Adidas 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 Adidas 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 Adidas 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.11 American Apparel 
8.12 Forever 21 
8.13 GAP 
8.14 Under Armour 
8.15 Beyond Yoga 
8.16 Onzie 
8.17 Prana 
8.18 teeki

