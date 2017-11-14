Yoga Apparel 2017 Industry Overview, Market Opportunities and Outlook
Yoga Apparel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
Description
This report studies Yoga Apparel in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
lululemon
Lucy
Elektrix
Champion
Noli Yoga
90 Degree
EASYOGA
Sunyoga
Nike
Adidas
American Apparel
Forever 21
GAP
Under Armour
Beyond Yoga
Onzie
Prana
teeki
By types, the market can be split into
Cotton
Synthetics
Cotton-Synthetic Blends
By Application, the market can be split into
Man
Woman
Kid
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Yoga Apparel Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Yoga Apparel
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Yoga Apparel
1.1.1 Definition of Yoga Apparel
1.1.2 Specifications of Yoga Apparel
1.2 Classification of Yoga Apparel
1.2.1 Cotton
1.2.2 Synthetics
1.2.3 Cotton-Synthetic Blends
1.3 Applications of Yoga Apparel
1.3.1 Man
1.3.2 Woman
1.3.3 Kid
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Yoga Apparel
8.1 lululemon
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 lululemon 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 lululemon 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Lucy
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Lucy 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Lucy 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Elektrix
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Elektrix 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Elektrix 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Champion
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Champion 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Champion 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 Noli Yoga
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 Noli Yoga 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 Noli Yoga 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 90 Degree
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 90 Degree 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 90 Degree 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 EASYOGA
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 EASYOGA 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 EASYOGA 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 Sunyoga
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 Sunyoga 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 Sunyoga 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.9 Nike
8.9.1 Company Profile
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.9.2.1 Product A
8.9.2.2 Product B
8.9.3 Nike 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.9.4 Nike 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.10 Adidas
8.10.1 Company Profile
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.10.2.1 Product A
8.10.2.2 Product B
8.10.3 Adidas 2016 Yoga Apparel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.10.4 Adidas 2016 Yoga Apparel Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.11 American Apparel
8.12 Forever 21
8.13 GAP
8.14 Under Armour
8.15 Beyond Yoga
8.16 Onzie
8.17 Prana
8.18 teeki
