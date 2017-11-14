North America to Dominate Global e-Learning Market Followed by Europe According to Latest Market Research Report
Market Research Reports Inc.
Global e-Learning Market Research Report 2021 (By Technology, End User and Geography) is now available from MarketResearchReports.com
Global E Learning market has grown rapidly in last five years with the staggering CAGR growth of 18.15%. Major driving factors for the E Learning market has been increasing expenditure on education, increasing digitization, ease of accessibility and rapidly emerging markets of emerging countries.
Currently, North America and Europe have the largest user base for E-Learning customers and almost all the big players in the industry are from this region only. Though markets of North America and Europe are not the fastest growing as they have already achieved maturity. Asia Pacific and Latin America are the third and fourth largest player, which are increasing at the above industry growth rate. E-Learning market is constantly evolving and shifting with the improvement in technology and new platforms. If the pace of innovation is not matched survival is very hard in this industry. Currently, Trends like cloud-based platforms for LMS, Mobile Learning, Gamification and personalized learning are driving the growth of the market. This new development has led to decline in the Self-paced learning, which consists of number large portion of the eLearning market with a high number of players.
8 major companies have been covered in this report for accurately studying the market and understanding the need of the market, and to determine the growth drivers and inhibitors and trends followed in the Global E Learning Market.
Global E Learning Market Forecast by Type of Technology:
• Mobile E Learning
• Learning Management Systems (LMS)
• Game bases Learning
• MOOCS, wearables and others
Global E Learning Market Forecast by Position in Value Chain
• Content Developer and Provider
• Technology Enablers
• Authoring Tool Providers
• Service and Platform Provider
Global E Learning Market Forecast by End Users
• Corporate Learning
• Retail Learning
Global E-Learning Market Forecast by Geography
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
Companies Covered:
• APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP, INC.
• NIIT Limited.
• Pearson PLC.
• SAP SE
• Adobe systems Inc.
• SkillSoft
• Blackboard Inc.
• Instructure Inc.
Scope of the Report
• This report provides a detailed view of Global E Learning Market.
• This report identifies the need for Global E Learning Market.
• This report provides detailed information on Global E Learning Market, with growth forecasts up to 2021.
• The report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for E Learning Market. in world.
• This report profiles top eight players related to Global E Learning Market.
• This report provides detailed competitive landscape of Global E Learning Market.
• This report identifies major challenges faced by a new player in Global E Learning Market.
• The report identifies the key risks associated with Global E Learning Market.
• This report provides future trends for Global E Learning Market.
• This report also provides recommendations for policy makers and investors and helps other players sustain in this market.
For more details visit: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/navadhi/global-e-learning-market-research-report-2021-technology-end-user-and-geography
Browse for more information on Education Industry Market Research Reports
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products and latest industry analysis & trends.
About NAVADHI Market Research Pvt Ltd.
NAVADHI is a market research company that helps global firms differentiate themselves, break market entry barriers, track their investments, develop business strategies and plan for future by providing actionable market research intelligence that helps them succeed.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1-302-703-9904
email us here