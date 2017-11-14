Iris Recognition in Access Control Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Key Applications & Forecast 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Iris Recognition in Access Control market, analyzes and researches the Iris Recognition in Access Control development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
3M Cogent
BioEnable
Crossmatch Technologies
Iris ID
IriTech
4G Identity Solutions
Biomatiques Identification Solutions
Easy Clocking
EyeLock
IrisGuard
M2SYS Technology
FotoNation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Iris Recognition in Access Control can be split into
Anterior limiting layer
Anterior pigment myoepithelium
Posterior pigment epithelium
Others
Market segment by Application, Iris Recognition in Access Control can be split into
Healthcare
Transportation
Government
