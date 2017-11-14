Paraxylene 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.71% and Forecast to 2021
Paraxylene (PX), also known as P-Xylene, is an aromatic hydrocarbon. It is one of the 3 isomers of dimethylbenzene, popularly known as xylene. Para indicates that the 2 methyl groups in paraxylene occupy the diametrically opposite substituent positions 1 and 4. Paraxylene differs from orthoxylene and metaxylene based on the substitution pattern of the 2 methyl groups. Paraxylene is a colorless, volatile liquid and a very important raw material in the preparation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips.
The analysts forecast the global paraxylene market to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global paraxylene market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
The report, Global Paraxylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Braskem
• BP
• Chevron Phillips Chemical
• Exxon Mobil
• Reliance Industries
Other prominent vendors
• China National Petroleum
• FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBER CORPORATION
• GS Caltex
• Honeywell International
• JXTG Holdings
• Kuwait Paraxylene Production Company
• Orpic
• S-OIL
Market driver
• Potential growth in APAC
Market driver
• Potential growth in APAC
Market challenge
• Fluctuation in raw material prices
Market challenge
• Fluctuation in raw material prices
Market trend
• Recycling of PET
Market trend
• Recycling of PET
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market Overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Global paraxylene market by application
• Global paraxylene market for PTA
• Global paraxylene market for DMT
• Global paraxylene market for others
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Global paraxylene market by end-user
• Global paraxylene market for polyester fiber
• Global paraxylene market for packaging
• Global paraxylene market for others
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Paraxylene market in APAC – market size and forecast
• Paraxylene market in the Americas — market size and forecast
• Paraxylene market in MEA — market size and forecast
• Paraxylene market in Europe — market size and forecast
• Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Recycling of PET
• Introduction of MTA
• Growing usage of bio-based paraxylene
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Major market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Braskem
• BP
• Chevron Phillips Chemical
• Exxon Mobil
• Reliance Industries
..…..Continued
