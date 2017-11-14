Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Paraxylene 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.71% and Forecast to 2021”

Paraxylene Market 2017

Paraxylene (PX), also known as P-Xylene, is an aromatic hydrocarbon. It is one of the 3 isomers of dimethylbenzene, popularly known as xylene. Para indicates that the 2 methyl groups in paraxylene occupy the diametrically opposite substituent positions 1 and 4. Paraxylene differs from orthoxylene and metaxylene based on the substitution pattern of the 2 methyl groups. Paraxylene is a colorless, volatile liquid and a very important raw material in the preparation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips.

The analysts forecast the global paraxylene market to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global paraxylene market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



The report, Global Paraxylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Braskem

• BP

• Chevron Phillips Chemical

• Exxon Mobil

• Reliance Industries

Other prominent vendors

• China National Petroleum

• FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBER CORPORATION

• GS Caltex

• Honeywell International

• JXTG Holdings

• Kuwait Paraxylene Production Company

• Orpic

• S-OIL

Market driver

• Potential growth in APAC

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market trend

• Recycling of PET

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market Overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global paraxylene market by application

• Global paraxylene market for PTA

• Global paraxylene market for DMT

• Global paraxylene market for others

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global paraxylene market by end-user

• Global paraxylene market for polyester fiber

• Global paraxylene market for packaging

• Global paraxylene market for others

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Paraxylene market in APAC – market size and forecast

• Paraxylene market in the Americas — market size and forecast

• Paraxylene market in MEA — market size and forecast

• Paraxylene market in Europe — market size and forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Recycling of PET

• Introduction of MTA

• Growing usage of bio-based paraxylene

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Major market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Braskem

• BP

• Chevron Phillips Chemical

• Exxon Mobil

• Reliance Industries

