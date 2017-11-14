Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Market represents a cumulative Capex of $66.9 billion during 2017-2025
Report Sellers has added a new market research report “Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2017-2025”to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
According to the report, the Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Market represents a cumulative Capex of $66.9 billion during 2017-2025.
Unmanned maritime vehicles (UMVs), also known as unmanned sea systems (USSs), are robotic fleets that operate on the surface of sea or under the sea. UMV technology market is evolving rapidly along with a rising demand for deep-water exploitation, environmental monitoring, regional tensions and anti-terrorism war.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
Companies Covered
5G International Inc.
ASV Unmanned Marine Systems
Atlas Elektronik GmbH
BAE Systems plc
Boston Engineering
C-Innovation
ECA Group
Elbit Systems Ltd.
DOF Subsea AS
Forum Energy Technologies
Fugro Subsea Services Ltd
General Dynamics Mission Systems
Helix Energy Solutions
Report Segmentation
The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vehicle type, application, propulsion system and region.
Based on vehicle type, the global market is divided into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
• Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)
• Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)
• Other UMVs
Based on application, the global UMVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
• Commercial (further analyzed by vehicle type such as ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and other UMVs)
• Scientific Research (further analyzed by vehicle type such as ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and other UMVs)
• Defense & Security (further analyzed by vehicle type such as ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and other UMVs)
• Others
Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex for 2014-2025.
• Electric System
• Mechanical System
• Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, Norway, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• Africa (Nigeria, Angola)
• Middle East
