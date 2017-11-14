3D Systems, Stratasys, & EOS GmbH identified as the leaders in the Global 3D Printing Market | Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence 3D Printing Market Size in Revenue 3D Printing Market Segments

The global 3D Printing market will cross $11 billion by 2022

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest report on global 3D printing market states that the market will cross $11 billion mark, growing at a CAGR more than 27% during 2017 - 2022. Until 2022, in value terms, the YoY growth in the demand for 3D printing will be in double digits due to the high demand from North America and Europe coupled with the rise in awareness about these devices in developing countries of APAC and RoW. This is likely to contribute revenue to the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic view of the global market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

3D Printing Market: Key Vendor Analysis

International players are likely to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players

The competitive scenario in the global market is intensifying. The competition will be based solely in terms of features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A. Arizton believes international players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future.

Major vendors profiled in the report are

3D Systems

Stratasys

EOS GmbH.

Other vendors include ARC Group Worldwide, Arcam (GE), Beijing Tiertime Technology, Carbon, Concept Laser (GE), Cookson Precious Metals, EnvisionTEC, General Electric, Groupe Gorgé, Höganäs, Koninklijke, Markforged, Mcor Technologies, Nano Dimension, Optomec, Renishaw, SLM Solutions Group, taulman3D, The ExOne Company, Ultimaker, Voxeljet, XYZprinting.

3D Printing Market Dynamics

Advantages of 3D printing over traditional manufacturing to drive the growth

Increasing vertical applications, growing market consolidation, and increasing demand for mass customization and production are the latest trends that are likely to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growth of investment in the 3D printing domain, internet shaping buyers’ purchasing behavior, advantages of these printing over traditional manufacturing are the key factors that are driving the market. The report also enlists and analysis the restraints of the market during the forecast period.

3D Printing Market: Segmental Overview

3D Printer market to remain the largest segment.

The 3D printer market is the largest segment and is witnessing increased demand from the manufacturing industry in developed countries such as the US and Germany. The adoption of 3D printing in the industrial machinery industry is growing, and the market is likely to witness the contribution of this segment rise to 20.6% in 2022. The aerospace and defense segment will follow the industrial machinery segment. The healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the 3D printing market during the forecast period as new innovations are making their way into various healthcare sectors such as orthopedics and implants during the forecast period.

The report provides the analysis of the key segments of the market by product, end-user, distribution channel, geography, and vendors. It provides a detailed analysis from various segments:

Market Size (Revenue, Shipment)

Product Types (3D Printers, {Desktop/personal, Industrial}, 3D printing consumables, 3D printing software)

End-users (Industrial machinery, Aerospace and defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer products, Others)

Distribution Channels (Retail {Mass market player, 3D printer specialist shop, Electronic stores,

Company owned retail outlet}, Online)

3D Printing Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to account for more than 38% market share

North America is likely to be the largest market followed by Europe. The demand for 3D printing solutions depends on the growth of the manufacturing industry in the North America region. Globally, North America is the largest market for industrial automation, and the market is growing rapidly. This is expected to drive the demand in the region. Japan and China lead the 3D printing market in APAC region. Latin America and MEA, constituting RoW, had low shares in the global market in 2016. However, with many vendors expanding their operations in Middle Eastern countries, Latin American, and African countries (except GCC countries) for market share, the demand for these devices will grow in the region during the forecast period.

The report provides the market size and analysis for the following geographies

APAC

Europe

North America

RoW

