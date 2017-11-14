India Chocolate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

India Chocolate Market Outlook, 2022", Mondelez India, Ferrero and Nestle India top the charts with more than 65% of the overall chocolate market

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian chocolate market in precedent years has been witnessing tremendous growth in terms of value as well as volume. The governance of market is maintained by large international giants through franchisee and expansion into new markets which is leading to the growth of the chocolate industry in India. India is a market of huge opportunity and it will continue to grow at a healthy rate in the next few years to come. An average Indian shopper currently buys less than 150 grams of chocolate a year, while a typical UK shopper buys more than 6 kilograms of chocolates every year. This provides a huge opportunity to the marketers; because of which many players are foraying into the industry. The chocolate market has a positive outlook also due to phenomenal growth in the confectionery industry, rising per capita income and gifting culture in India.

According to “India Chocolate Market Outlook, 2022", Mondelez India, Ferrero and Nestle India top the charts with more than 65% of the overall chocolate market. International brands like Mars and homegrown brand Amul are slowly trying to gain the momentum. Urban people are becoming more aware and conscious about chocolate brands and thus dominate the chocolate consumption heavily. Affluent urban consumers are now even demanding premium chocolates which are more costly than the regular ones. Manufacturers are keen to tap this section of consumers and are introducing premium or higher-priced products into the market. Thus, premium offerings are fast becoming a trend to the urban markets. There are three types of chocolate namely Milk, White and Dark. Dark chocolate has gained popularity in recent years because of its health benefits and rising awareness among customers. Furthermore, preferences of Indian consumers are slowly evolving and getting accustomed to the taste of dark chocolates. Companies like Mondelez and Nestlé have successfully introduced their dark chocolate brands such as Bournville and Nestlé Dark Chocolate.

The range and variety of chocolates available in a retail store has been growing day by day, which is leading to a lot of impulse sales for chocolate companies. Consumers can now choose from wide range of chocolates, which initially was limited to milk chocolates like Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milky Bar. In past few years, the market has also seen many SKUs with almonds, raisins and all sorts of nuts. Parallel to premium chocolate brands and the market dominance of mass appeal, the market for handmade and designer chocolates is also emerging which is catering to the selected pockets of urban India. As a result, the concept of exclusive chocolate stores in India has gained ground. Chocolates are moving from just another product on shelf to these exclusive stores now. Customized services offered by exclusive stores have encouraged the consumers to gift these luxury chocolates on festive and special occasions.

Key Type

• Milk Chocolate

• White Chocolate

• Dark Chocolate

Key Category

• Mass/Non-Premium Chocolate

• Premium Chocolate

Try sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/951671-india-chocolate-market-outlook-2022

Key points in table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Chocolate Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.1.1. Overall Market

2.1.2. Europe Chocolate Market

2.1.3. North America Chocolate Market

2.1.4. Asia-Pacific Chocolate Market

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Region

2.3. Global Cocoa Production Market

2.3.1. Market Size By Volume

2.3.2. Market Share By Country

3. India Chocolate Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. Milk Chocolate Market

3.1.3. White Chocolate Market

3.1.4. Dark Chocolate Market

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.2.1. Overall Market

3.2.2. Urban Chocolate Market

3.2.3. Rural Chocolate Market

3.3. Market Share

3.3.1. By Company

3.3.2. By Brand

3.3.3. By Region

3.3.4. By Type

3.3.5. By Category

3.4. India Mass/Non-Premium Chocolate Market

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Size By Volume

3.5. India Premium Chocolate Market

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.2. Market Size By Volume

4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

5. India Economic Profile

6. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

7. PEST Analysis

8. Trade Dynamics

8.1. Import

8.2. Export

9. Channel Partner Analysis

10. India Chocolate Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Increasing presence of international brands

11.2. Customization of chocolates for exclusivity and luxury

11.3. New brand launches and extension of product portfolios

11.4. Demand for healthy options like dark and sugar free chocolates

11.5. Chocolates - A Perfect Gift Substitute

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porters Five Forces

12.2. Company Profiles - International Players

12.2.1. Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.2. Nestle India Limited

12.2.3. Ferrero India Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.4. Mars International India Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.5. Hershey India Pvt. Ltd.

12.3. Company Profiles - Domestic Players

12.3.1. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

12.3.2. Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.

12.3.3. The CAMPCO Ltd.

12.3.4. Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

12.3.5. ITC Limited

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. Disclaimer