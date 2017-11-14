Barge Transportation 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 1.97 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

The report provides in depth study of “Barge Transportation” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Barge Transportation Market Analysis And Forecast

About Barge Transportation

A barge is a flat-bottom boat, used primarily for transportation of dry and liquid bulk cargo on inland waterways. Its carrying capacity is more in comparison to rail cars, trucks, and semi-trailers, thus making it more cost-effective mode of transportation. Majority of barges are propelled with the help of a towboat or other vessels. Primarily, barges are non-mechanical in nature and are usually propelled by towing, but in recent times the market has witnessed a trend of using self-propelled barges

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Barge Transportation market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 1.97 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Barge Transportation market in the US for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, it considers the volume of trade conducted through different types of barges. It presents an in-depth analysis of different types of barges used in the market and products transported through barges.

The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Barge Transportation market in the US. To rank the leading vendors in the market, the report considers the number of barge fleet vendors occupy in the overall market.

In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It summarizes the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.

The Barge Transportation market in the US is segmented as follows according to type of barge fleets available in the market:

• Covered Barge

• Open Barge

• Tank Barge

The Barge Transportation market in the US is segmented as follows according to the type of products transported through different barges:

• Chemicals and Allied Products

• Coal

• Crude Materials

• Food and Farm Products

• Petroleum Products

• Others

TechNavio's report, Barge Transportation market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also summaries the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, and the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Key Vendors

• AEP River Operations

• American Commercial Lines LLC

• Ingram Barge Company

• Kirby Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors

• AgriChem Marine Transportation

• Alter Logistics

• Argosy Transportation

• ATS International Services

• Barge America

• Blessey Marine Services

• Bouchard Transportation

• Campbell Transportation

• Canal Barge

• Ceres Barge Lines

• Crounse Corporation

• Heartland Barge

• McAllister Towing and Transportation

• SCF Marine

Market Driver

• Increased Crude Oil Production.

Market Challenge

• Capital-intensive Business and High Cost of Maintenance.

Market Trend

• Increased Adoption of Self-propelled Barges.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Service Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Barge Transportation Market in US

06.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Barge Fleet

07.1 Barge Transportation Market in US by Barge Fleet 2014

07.2 Barge Transportation Market in US by Barge Fleet 2014-2019

07.3 Open Barge Market in US

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

07.4 Tank Barge Market in US

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.5 Covered Barge Market in US

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by Products Transported

08.1 Market Segmentation by Products Transported 2014 and 2019

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Key Vendor Ranking 2014

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 AEP River Operations

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Services Offered

17.1.4 Geographical Presence

17.1.5 Recent Developments

17.1.6 SWOT Analysis

17.2 ACL

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Business Segmentation

17.2.4 Business Strategy

17.2.5 Recent Developments

17.2.6 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Ingram Barge

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Overview

17.3.3 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Kirby

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Overview

17.4.3 Business Segmentation

17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.4.5 Geographical Presence

17.4.6 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

