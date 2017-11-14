Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Barge Transportation 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 1.97 % and Forecast to 2021

The report provides in depth study of “Barge Transportation” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Barge Transportation Market Analysis And Forecast

About Barge Transportation 
A barge is a flat-bottom boat, used primarily for transportation of dry and liquid bulk cargo on inland waterways. Its carrying capacity is more in comparison to rail cars, trucks, and semi-trailers, thus making it more cost-effective mode of transportation. Majority of barges are propelled with the help of a towboat or other vessels. Primarily, barges are non-mechanical in nature and are usually propelled by towing, but in recent times the market has witnessed a trend of using self-propelled barges

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Barge Transportation market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 1.97 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Barge Transportation market in the US for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, it considers the volume of trade conducted through different types of barges. It presents an in-depth analysis of different types of barges used in the market and products transported through barges. 
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Barge Transportation market in the US. To rank the leading vendors in the market, the report considers the number of barge fleet vendors occupy in the overall market.

In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It summarizes the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.

The Barge Transportation market in the US is segmented as follows according to type of barge fleets available in the market: 
• Covered Barge 
• Open Barge 
• Tank Barge

The Barge Transportation market in the US is segmented as follows according to the type of products transported through different barges: 
• Chemicals and Allied Products 
• Coal 
• Crude Materials 
• Food and Farm Products 
• Petroleum Products 
• Others

TechNavio's report, Barge Transportation market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also summaries the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, and the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Key Vendors 
• AEP River Operations 
• American Commercial Lines LLC 
• Ingram Barge Company 
• Kirby Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors 
• AgriChem Marine Transportation 
• Alter Logistics 
• Argosy Transportation 
• ATS International Services 
• Barge America 
• Blessey Marine Services 
• Bouchard Transportation 
• Campbell Transportation 
• Canal Barge 
• Ceres Barge Lines 
• Crounse Corporation 
• Heartland Barge 
• McAllister Towing and Transportation 
• SCF Marine

Market Driver 
• Increased Crude Oil Production. 
Market Challenge 
• Capital-intensive Business and High Cost of Maintenance. 
Market Trend 
• Increased Adoption of Self-propelled Barges. 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Service Offerings 
04. Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. Market Landscape 
    06.1 Barge Transportation Market in US 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
07. Market Segmentation by Barge Fleet 
    07.1 Barge Transportation Market in US by Barge Fleet 2014 
    07.2 Barge Transportation Market in US by Barge Fleet 2014-2019 
    07.3 Open Barge Market in US 
      07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Volume 
    07.4 Tank Barge Market in US 
      07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.5 Covered Barge Market in US 
      07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast 
08. Market Segmentation by Products Transported 
    08.1 Market Segmentation by Products Transported 2014 and 2019 
09. Buying Criteria 
10. Market Growth Drivers 
11. Drivers and their Impact 
12. Market Challenges 
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
14. Market Trends 
15. Trends and their Impact 
16. Vendor Landscape 
    16.1 Competitive Scenario 
    16.2 Key Vendor Ranking 2014 
    16.3 Other Prominent Vendors 
17. Key Vendor Analysis 
    17.1 AEP River Operations 
      17.1.1 Key Facts 
      17.1.2 Business Overview 
      17.1.3 Services Offered 
      17.1.4 Geographical Presence 
      17.1.5 Recent Developments 
      17.1.6 SWOT Analysis 
    17.2 ACL 
      17.2.1 Key Facts 
      17.2.2 Business Overview 
      17.2.3 Business Segmentation 
      17.2.4 Business Strategy 
      17.2.5 Recent Developments 
      17.2.6 SWOT Analysis 
    17.3 Ingram Barge 
      17.3.1 Key Facts 
      17.3.2 Business Overview 
      17.3.3 SWOT Analysis 
    17.4 Kirby 
      17.4.1 Key Facts 
      17.4.2 Business Overview 
      17.4.3 Business Segmentation 
      17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      17.4.5 Geographical Presence 
      17.4.6 SWOT Analysis
 Continued…….

 

