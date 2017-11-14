Barge Transportation 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 1.97 % and Forecast to 2021
The report provides in depth study of “Barge Transportation” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Barge Transportation Market Analysis And Forecast
About Barge Transportation
A barge is a flat-bottom boat, used primarily for transportation of dry and liquid bulk cargo on inland waterways. Its carrying capacity is more in comparison to rail cars, trucks, and semi-trailers, thus making it more cost-effective mode of transportation. Majority of barges are propelled with the help of a towboat or other vessels. Primarily, barges are non-mechanical in nature and are usually propelled by towing, but in recent times the market has witnessed a trend of using self-propelled barges
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Barge Transportation market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 1.97 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Barge Transportation market in the US for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, it considers the volume of trade conducted through different types of barges. It presents an in-depth analysis of different types of barges used in the market and products transported through barges.
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Barge Transportation market in the US. To rank the leading vendors in the market, the report considers the number of barge fleet vendors occupy in the overall market.
In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It summarizes the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.
The Barge Transportation market in the US is segmented as follows according to type of barge fleets available in the market:
• Covered Barge
• Open Barge
• Tank Barge
The Barge Transportation market in the US is segmented as follows according to the type of products transported through different barges:
• Chemicals and Allied Products
• Coal
• Crude Materials
• Food and Farm Products
• Petroleum Products
• Others
TechNavio's report, Barge Transportation market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also summaries the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, and the key trends that are emerging in the market.
Key Vendors
• AEP River Operations
• American Commercial Lines LLC
• Ingram Barge Company
• Kirby Corp.
Other Prominent Vendors
• AgriChem Marine Transportation
• Alter Logistics
• Argosy Transportation
• ATS International Services
• Barge America
• Blessey Marine Services
• Bouchard Transportation
• Campbell Transportation
• Canal Barge
• Ceres Barge Lines
• Crounse Corporation
• Heartland Barge
• McAllister Towing and Transportation
• SCF Marine
Market Driver
• Increased Crude Oil Production.
Market Challenge
• Capital-intensive Business and High Cost of Maintenance.
Market Trend
• Increased Adoption of Self-propelled Barges.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Service Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Barge Transportation Market in US
06.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Barge Fleet
07.1 Barge Transportation Market in US by Barge Fleet 2014
07.2 Barge Transportation Market in US by Barge Fleet 2014-2019
07.3 Open Barge Market in US
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Volume
07.4 Tank Barge Market in US
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Covered Barge Market in US
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by Products Transported
08.1 Market Segmentation by Products Transported 2014 and 2019
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Key Vendor Ranking 2014
16.3 Other Prominent Vendors
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 AEP River Operations
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Services Offered
17.1.4 Geographical Presence
17.1.5 Recent Developments
17.1.6 SWOT Analysis
17.2 ACL
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Business Segmentation
17.2.4 Business Strategy
17.2.5 Recent Developments
17.2.6 SWOT Analysis
17.3 Ingram Barge
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 SWOT Analysis
17.4 Kirby
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Overview
17.4.3 Business Segmentation
17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.4.5 Geographical Presence
17.4.6 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
