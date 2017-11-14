Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Quantum Dots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2019

The report provides in depth study of “Quantum Dots” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Quantum Dots Market Analysis And Forecast

About quantum dots 


Quantum dots are made up of semiconductor materials and are one of the emerging sub-technologies in the area of nanotechnology. Quantum dots have small dimension and exhibit excellent optical properties when excited. When quantum dots are excited with energy, they emit light fluorescence or electronics of different intensities which depends on the tuning and size of the quantum dots. Quantum dots can be tuned according to the required emission or absorption wavelength. In the healthcare segment, the market witnessed early adoption with potential applications in diagnostics and drug delivery. Furthermore, the increased awareness and research on quantum dots is expected to fuel the market growth. 


Technavio's analysts forecast the revenue of the global quantum dots market to grow at a CAGR of 113.9% in terms of revenue during the period 2014-2019. 


Covered in this report 
This report focuses on the present scenario and the future prospects of the global quantum dots market for the period 2015-2019. In this report, revenue from the total shipment (consumption value) of quantum dots in all forms (such as quantum dot films and quantum dot lasers) is considered to present the market size for the base year 2014. The applications considered for calculation of market size include: 
• Healthcare 
- Life sciences 
- Medical equipment 
• LED lighting 
• Optoelectronics 
- LED LCD displays 
- Optoelectronic components used in telecom sector 
• Solar modules 
• Others 
- Research and study (educational institutions) 
- Flash memory 
- Identification tagging 
- Lasers 
- Quantum computing 
- Security and surveillance 
- Sensors for biohazard detection 
To calculate the market size the following aspects are not considered: 
• Shipment of quantum dots for aftersales of any of the devices 
• Cost of devices in which quantum dots are used 
• Production value of quantum dots 
Technavio's report, Global Quantum Dots Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 
Key vendors 

• Nanoco Group 
• Nanosys 
• Ocean NanoTech 
• QD Laser 
• QD Vision 
• Quantum Materials 
Other prominent vendors 
• Nano Axis 
• Nn-Labs 
• Samsung 
• Sigma-Aldrich 
• Siva Power (Solexant) 
• Voxtel

Key market driver 
• Increased application of quantum dots in optoelectronic segment 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key market challenge 
• High cost of quantum dots 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key market trend 
• Increased demand for 4K TVs 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market overview 
    03.2 Product offerings 
04. Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market research process 
    04.2 Research methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. History of Quantum Dots 
07. Technology Landscape 
    07.1 Quantum dots production processes 
08. Market Landscape 
09. Market Segmentation by Application 
10. Geographical Segmentation 
11. Buying Criteria 
12. Market Growth Drivers 
13. Drivers and their Impact 
14. Market Challenges 
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
16. Market Trends 
17. Trends and their Impact 
18. Vendor Landscape 
    18.1 Competitive scenario 
    18.2 Key vendors 
      18.2.1 Nanoco Group 
      18.2.2 Nanosys 
      18.2.3 Ocean NanoTech 
      18.2.4 QD Laser 
      18.2.5 QD Vision 
      18.2.6 Quantum Materials 
    18.3 Other prominent vendors 
      18.3.1 NanoAxis 
      18.3.2 NN-Labs 
      18.3.3 Samsung 
      18.3.4 Sigma-Aldrich 
      18.3.5 Siva Power (Solexant) 
      18.3.6 Voxtel 
19. Key Vendor Analysis 
    19.1 Nanoco Group 
      19.1.1 Key facts 
      19.1.2 Business overview 
      19.1.3 Business segmentation 2014 
      19.1.4 Business segmentation by revenue 2014 
      19.1.5 Business segmentation by revenue 2013 and 2014 
      19.1.6 Geographical segmentation by revenue 2014 
      19.1.7 Business strategy 
      19.1.8 Recent developments 
      19.1.9 SWOT analysis 
    19.2 Nanosys 
      19.2.1 Key facts 
      19.2.2 Business overview 
      19.2.3 Business strategy 
      19.2.4 Recent developments 
      19.2.5 SWOT analysis 
    19.3 Ocean NanoTech 
      19.3.1 Key facts 
      19.3.2 Business overview 
      19.3.3 Recent developments 
      19.3.4 SWOT analysis 
    19.4 QD Laser (QDL) 
 Continued…….

 

wiseguyreports

