Quantum Dots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2019
The report provides in depth study of “Quantum Dots” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Quantum Dots Market Analysis And Forecast
About quantum dots
Quantum dots are made up of semiconductor materials and are one of the emerging sub-technologies in the area of nanotechnology. Quantum dots have small dimension and exhibit excellent optical properties when excited. When quantum dots are excited with energy, they emit light fluorescence or electronics of different intensities which depends on the tuning and size of the quantum dots. Quantum dots can be tuned according to the required emission or absorption wavelength. In the healthcare segment, the market witnessed early adoption with potential applications in diagnostics and drug delivery. Furthermore, the increased awareness and research on quantum dots is expected to fuel the market growth.
Technavio's analysts forecast the revenue of the global quantum dots market to grow at a CAGR of 113.9% in terms of revenue during the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
This report focuses on the present scenario and the future prospects of the global quantum dots market for the period 2015-2019. In this report, revenue from the total shipment (consumption value) of quantum dots in all forms (such as quantum dot films and quantum dot lasers) is considered to present the market size for the base year 2014. The applications considered for calculation of market size include:
• Healthcare
- Life sciences
- Medical equipment
• LED lighting
• Optoelectronics
- LED LCD displays
- Optoelectronic components used in telecom sector
• Solar modules
• Others
- Research and study (educational institutions)
- Flash memory
- Identification tagging
- Lasers
- Quantum computing
- Security and surveillance
- Sensors for biohazard detection
To calculate the market size the following aspects are not considered:
• Shipment of quantum dots for aftersales of any of the devices
• Cost of devices in which quantum dots are used
• Production value of quantum dots
Technavio's report, Global Quantum Dots Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Nanoco Group
• Nanosys
• Ocean NanoTech
• QD Laser
• QD Vision
• Quantum Materials
Other prominent vendors
• Nano Axis
• Nn-Labs
• Samsung
• Sigma-Aldrich
• Siva Power (Solexant)
• Voxtel
Key market driver
• Increased application of quantum dots in optoelectronic segment
Key market challenge
• High cost of quantum dots
Key market trend
• Increased demand for 4K TVs
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market overview
03.2 Product offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market research process
04.2 Research methodology
05. Introduction
06. History of Quantum Dots
07. Technology Landscape
07.1 Quantum dots production processes
08. Market Landscape
09. Market Segmentation by Application
10. Geographical Segmentation
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
16. Market Trends
17. Trends and their Impact
18. Vendor Landscape
18.1 Competitive scenario
18.2 Key vendors
19. Key Vendor Analysis
19.1 Nanoco Group
19.1.1 Key facts
19.1.2 Business overview
19.1.3 Business segmentation 2014
19.1.4 Business segmentation by revenue 2014
19.1.5 Business segmentation by revenue 2013 and 2014
19.1.6 Geographical segmentation by revenue 2014
19.1.7 Business strategy
19.1.8 Recent developments
19.1.9 SWOT analysis
19.2 Nanosys
19.2.1 Key facts
19.2.2 Business overview
19.2.3 Business strategy
19.2.4 Recent developments
19.2.5 SWOT analysis
19.3 Ocean NanoTech
19.3.1 Key facts
19.3.2 Business overview
19.3.3 Recent developments
19.3.4 SWOT analysis
19.4 QD Laser (QDL)
Continued…….
