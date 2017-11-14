Quantum Dots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2019

Wise.Guy.

The report provides in depth study of "Quantum Dots" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Quantum Dots Market Analysis And Forecast

About quantum dots



Quantum dots are made up of semiconductor materials and are one of the emerging sub-technologies in the area of nanotechnology. Quantum dots have small dimension and exhibit excellent optical properties when excited. When quantum dots are excited with energy, they emit light fluorescence or electronics of different intensities which depends on the tuning and size of the quantum dots. Quantum dots can be tuned according to the required emission or absorption wavelength. In the healthcare segment, the market witnessed early adoption with potential applications in diagnostics and drug delivery. Furthermore, the increased awareness and research on quantum dots is expected to fuel the market growth.



Technavio's analysts forecast the revenue of the global quantum dots market to grow at a CAGR of 113.9% in terms of revenue during the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this report

This report focuses on the present scenario and the future prospects of the global quantum dots market for the period 2015-2019. In this report, revenue from the total shipment (consumption value) of quantum dots in all forms (such as quantum dot films and quantum dot lasers) is considered to present the market size for the base year 2014. The applications considered for calculation of market size include:

• Healthcare

- Life sciences

- Medical equipment

• LED lighting

• Optoelectronics

- LED LCD displays

- Optoelectronic components used in telecom sector

• Solar modules

• Others

- Research and study (educational institutions)

- Flash memory

- Identification tagging

- Lasers

- Quantum computing

- Security and surveillance

- Sensors for biohazard detection

To calculate the market size the following aspects are not considered:

• Shipment of quantum dots for aftersales of any of the devices

• Cost of devices in which quantum dots are used

• Production value of quantum dots

Technavio's report, Global Quantum Dots Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Nanoco Group

• Nanosys

• Ocean NanoTech

• QD Laser

• QD Vision

• Quantum Materials

Other prominent vendors

• Nano Axis

• Nn-Labs

• Samsung

• Sigma-Aldrich

• Siva Power (Solexant)

• Voxtel

Key market driver

• Increased application of quantum dots in optoelectronic segment

Key market challenge

• High cost of quantum dots

Key market trend

• Increased demand for 4K TVs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market overview

03.2 Product offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market research process

04.2 Research methodology

05. Introduction

06. History of Quantum Dots

07. Technology Landscape

07.1 Quantum dots production processes

08. Market Landscape

09. Market Segmentation by Application

10. Geographical Segmentation

11. Buying Criteria

12. Market Growth Drivers

13. Drivers and their Impact

14. Market Challenges

15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

16. Market Trends

17. Trends and their Impact

18. Vendor Landscape

18.1 Competitive scenario

18.2 Key vendors

18.2.1 Nanoco Group

18.2.2 Nanosys

18.2.3 Ocean NanoTech

18.2.4 QD Laser

18.2.5 QD Vision

18.2.6 Quantum Materials

18.3 Other prominent vendors

18.3.1 NanoAxis

18.3.2 NN-Labs

18.3.3 Samsung

18.3.4 Sigma-Aldrich

18.3.5 Siva Power (Solexant)

18.3.6 Voxtel

19. Key Vendor Analysis

19.1 Nanoco Group

19.1.1 Key facts

19.1.2 Business overview

19.1.3 Business segmentation 2014

19.1.4 Business segmentation by revenue 2014

19.1.5 Business segmentation by revenue 2013 and 2014

19.1.6 Geographical segmentation by revenue 2014

19.1.7 Business strategy

19.1.8 Recent developments

19.1.9 SWOT analysis

19.2 Nanosys

19.2.1 Key facts

19.2.2 Business overview

19.2.3 Business strategy

19.2.4 Recent developments

19.2.5 SWOT analysis

19.3 Ocean NanoTech

19.3.1 Key facts

19.3.2 Business overview

19.3.3 Recent developments

19.3.4 SWOT analysis

19.4 QD Laser (QDL)

Continued…….

