Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, partitioning and Forecast to 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market. Electro hydraulic servo valve is an electrically operated valve that controls how hydraulic fluid is ported to an actuator. Servo valves are operated by transforming a changing analogue or digital input signal into a smooth set of movements in a hydraulic cylinder. Electro hydraulic servo valve are used when accurate position control is required, such as control of a primary flight control surface.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Moog 
Bosch Rexroth 
Parker 
Honeywell 
Eaton Vickers 
Woodward 
Voith 
EMG 
Schneider Kreuznach 
AVIC 
Oilgear 
CSIC 
Team Cooperation 
Qinfeng 
Star Hydraulics 
YUKEN 
Duplomatic 
Hangyu Mechanical 
Bmtri Precision

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Nozzle Flapper Valve 
Jet Action Valve 
Dynamic Valve

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Aerospace 
Steel Industry 
Power Industry 
Chemical Industry 
Others

 

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Nozzle Flapper Valve 
1.2.2 Jet Action Valve 
1.2.3 Dynamic Valve 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Aerospace 
1.3.2 Steel Industry 
1.3.3 Power Industry 
1.3.4 Chemical Industry 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Moog 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.1.1 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Description 
2.1.1.2 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview 
2.1.2 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.1.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors 
2.1.2.2 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.1.3 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share 
2.1.3.1 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.3.2 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share in Global in 2016 
2.2 Bosch Rexroth 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.1.1 Bosch Rexroth Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Description 
2.2.1.2 Bosch Rexroth Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview 
2.2.2 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.2.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors 
2.2.2.2 Bosch Rexroth Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.2.3 Bosch Rexroth Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share 
2.2.3.1 Bosch Rexroth Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.3.2 Bosch Rexroth Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share in Global in 2016 
2.3 Parker 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.1.1 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Description 
2.3.1.2 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview 
2.3.2 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.3.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors 
2.3.2.2 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.3.3 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share 
2.3.3.1 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.2 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share in Global in 2016 
2.4 Honeywell 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.1.1 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Description 
2.4.1.2 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview 
2.4.2 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.4.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors 
2.4.2.2 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.4.3 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share 
2.4.3.1 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.3.2 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share in Global in 2016 
2.5 Eaton Vickers 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.1.1 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Description 
2.5.1.2 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview 
2.5.2 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.5.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors 
2.5.2.2 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Product Introduction 
2.5.3 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share 
2.5.3.1 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.3.2 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share in Global in 2016 

 Continued…….

 

