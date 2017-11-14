Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Phase Shifting Transformers Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application And Forecast to 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Phase Shifting Transformers” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Phase Shifting Transformers Market Analysis And Forecast

"A phase-shifting transformer is a device for controlling the power flow through specific lines in a complex power transmission network. The basic function of a phase-shifting transformer is to change the effective phase displacement between the input voltage and the output voltage of a transmission line, thus controlling the amount of active power that can flow in the line. 
"

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Phase Shifting Transformers in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Siemens 
ABB 
Tamini 
Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric

Market Segment by States, covering 
California 
Texas 
New York 
Florida 
Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Below 400 M VA 
400 MVA-800 MVA 
Over 800 MVA

 

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Phase Shifting Transformers Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Below 400 M VA 
1.2.2 400 MVA-800 MVA 
1.2.3 Over 800 MVA 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.4 Market Analysis by States 
1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Siemens 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Phase Shifting Transformers Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Siemens Phase Shifting Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 Siemens News 
2.2 ABB 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Phase Shifting Transformers Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 ABB Phase Shifting Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 ABB News 
2.3 Tamini 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Phase Shifting Transformers Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Tamini Phase Shifting Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 Tamini News 
2.4 Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Phase Shifting Transformers Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Phase Shifting Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric News 

 Continued…….

 

