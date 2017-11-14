China Wet Pet Food Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
The report provides in depth study of “Wet Pet Food” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Wet Pet Food Market Analysis And Forecast
This report we mainly researched wet pet food, Wet or canned pet food is significantly higher in moisture than dry or semi-moist food. Canned food is commercially sterile (cooked during canning); other wet foods may not be sterile. A given wet food will often be higher in protein or fat compared to a similar kibble on a dry matter basis (a measure which ignores moisture); given the canned food's high moisture content, however, a larger amount of canned food must be fed. Grain gluten and other protein gels may be used in wet pet food to create artificial meaty chunks, which look like real meat.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Wet Pet Food in China market, to split the market based on manufacturers, Regions (Province), type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Mars
Nestle Purina
Mogiana Alimentos
Colgate-Palmolive
Total Alimentos
Nutriara Alimentos
Heristo
Diamond pet foods
Empresas Iansa
Unicharm
Affinity Petcare
Butcher’s
Nisshin Pet Food
Market Segment by Regions (Province), covering
South China
Southwest China
East China
Northeast China
North China
Market Segment by Type, covers
80-200g
200-400g
400-600g
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pet Dog
Pet Cat
Others
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Wet Pet Food Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 80-200g
1.2.2 200-400g
1.2.3 400-600g
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Pet Dog
1.3.2 Pet Cat
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions (Province)
1.4.1 South China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Southwest China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 East China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Northeast China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 North China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Central China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Northwest China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Mars
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Wet Pet Food Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Mars Wet Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Mars News
2.2 Nestle Purina
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Wet Pet Food Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Nestle Purina Wet Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Nestle Purina News
2.3 Mogiana Alimentos
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Wet Pet Food Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Mogiana Alimentos Wet Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Mogiana Alimentos News
2.4 Colgate-Palmolive
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Wet Pet Food Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Wet Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Colgate-Palmolive News
2.5 Total Alimentos
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Wet Pet Food Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Total Alimentos Wet Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Total Alimentos News
Continued…….
