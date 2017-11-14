Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022”
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market
This report studies the global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) market, analyzes and researches the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ActiveState
Anaplan
AppearIQ
Apprenda
AppScale
AWS Elastic Beanstalk
Cloud Foundry
Cloudera
Distelli
Corvisa
Engine Yard
Fujitsu
Google App Engine
Heroku
Hewlett Packard
IBM Bluemix
Jelastic
Microsoft Azure Web Sites
Mendix
OpenShift
Oracle
Pivotal Software
Progress Software
QlikView
Ragic
Red Hat
Rollbase
SAP
Tsuru (PaaS)
WaveMaker
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) can be split into
Public, Private and Hybrid
Mobile PaaS
Open PaaS
PaaS for Rapid Development
Market segment by Application, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) can be split into
Software Developers
Web Developers
Businesses
Others
Key points in table of content
1 Industry Overview of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
1.1 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by Type
1.3.1 Public, Private and Hybrid
1.3.2 Mobile PaaS
1.3.3 Open PaaS
1.3.4 PaaS for Rapid Development
1.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Software Developers
1.4.2 Web Developers
1.4.3 Businesses
1.4.4 Others
2 Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ActiveState
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Anaplan
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 AppearIQ
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Apprenda
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 AppScale
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 AWS Elastic Beanstalk
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Cloud Foundry
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Cloudera
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Distelli
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Corvisa
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Engine Yard
3.12 Fujitsu
3.13 Google App Engine
3.14 Heroku
3.15 Hewlett Packard
3.16 IBM Bluemix
3.17 Jelastic
3.18 Microsoft Azure Web Sites
3.19 Mendix
3.20 OpenShift
3.21 Oracle
3.22 Pivotal Software
3.23 Progress Software
3.24 QlikView
3.25 Ragic
3.26 Red Hat
3.27 Rollbase
3.28 SAP
3.29 Tsuru (PaaS)
3.30 WaveMaker
4 Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
5 United States Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
