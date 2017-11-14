Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) 2017 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)” using SWOT analysis Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to organization

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies the global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market, analyzes and researches the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) 
LabWare, Inc. (U.S.) 
LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) 
Abbott Informatics (U.S.) 
Core Informatics, LLC (U.S.) 
LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.) 
Labworks, LLC (U.S.) 
GenoLogics (Canada) 
Computing Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) 
Autoscribe Informatics (U.K.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
By Component 
By Delivery

Market segment by Application, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) can be split into 
Pharmaceutical 
Biotech 
Chemical 
Agriculture 
Oil & Gas 
Others

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) 
1.1 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market by Type 
1.3.1 By Component 
1.3.2 By Delivery 
1.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Pharmaceutical 
1.4.2 Biotech 
1.4.3 Chemical 
1.4.4 Agriculture 
1.4.5 Oil & Gas 
1.4.6 Others

2 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 LabWare, Inc. (U.S.) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Abbott Informatics (U.S.) 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Core Informatics, LLC (U.S.) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Labworks, LLC (U.S.) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 GenoLogics (Canada) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Computing Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Autoscribe Informatics (U.K.) 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments

