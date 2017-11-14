Residential Digital Faucets 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.32 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

The report provides in depth study of “Residential Digital Faucets” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Residential Digital Faucets Market Analysis And Forecast

About Residential Digital Faucets

Digital faucets are equipped with digital screens or smart sensors. They can be operated by means of a manual touch, hand sensing (automatic), or using smart devices. Digital faucets are used for residential applications. They are also known as automatic faucets, touch-free faucets, or touchless faucets. The global residential digital faucets market includes faucets that are manufactured and sold for household applications. The market covers regions such as the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In the report, the market has been segmented by application, mode of operation, geography, mounting type, and distribution channel

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global residential digital faucets market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential digital faucets market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of residential digital faucets used in bathrooms and kitchens.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Residential Digital Faucets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• LIXIL Group

• Masco

• Spectrum Brands

• Zurn Industries

Other prominent vendors

• Bela Sanitary Ware

• BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY

• Freuer Faucets

• Jaquar

• Premier Faucet

• Wenzhou Rozin Sanitary Wares

Market driver

• Product innovation and wide product assortment leading to product premiumization

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Rising raw material prices leading to increased production costs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing online sales of digital faucets

Market trend

• Growing online sales of digital faucets

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



