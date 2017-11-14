Global Automated Medication Dispensing Systems Market represents a Cumulative Revenue of $26.48 billion during 2017-2025
According to the report, the Global Automated Medication Dispensing Systems Market is expected to represents a cumulative revenue of $26.48 billion during 2017-2025.
Automated medication dispensing systems (AMDS), also termed as automated drug cabinet (ADC), are robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing devices, which allow automatic or semi-automatic drug-storage and medicine dispense. Designed for use at hospital and retail pharmacies, these systems reduce medication errors, control inventory costs, improve access to drug information at point of care, and allow for the configuration of systems to meet specific clinical and operational requirements.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
Companies Covered
Abacus Rx, Inc.
Accu-Chart? Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.
Aesynt Incorporated
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
ARxIUM Inc.
Baxter Healthcare Corporation
Becton, Dickinson & Co
Capsa Solutions, LLC
Cerner Corporation
ForHealth Technologies
Innovation Associates, Inc.
InterMetro Industries Corporation
Omnicell, Inc
Parata Systems
Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC
RxMedic Systems, Inc.
Scrip
Report Segmentation
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global AMDS market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of end-user, application, operation and region.
Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
Based on application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
In-Patient Automated Dispensing
Out-Patient Automated Dispensing
Based on operation, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of revenue for 2014-2025.
Centralized Systems (further sub-segmented into Robotic Systems and Carousels)
Decentralized Systems (further sub-segmented into Automated Unit-Dose Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems, and Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
RoW
