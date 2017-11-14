IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on “Toxicology Services Global Market – Forecast To 2025”

Rise in R&D investments, mandatory toxicology testing, increased outsourcing trends and private/public sector funding are driving toxicology services market.

Toxicology Services Global Market is estimated to be worth $14,343.0 million by 2025” — IQ4I Analyst

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toxicology is the study of adverse effects that occur in living organisms and its environment due to chemicals, physical or biological substances. Toxicology testing regulations are already in place for most of the developed countries across industries such as chemicals, pesticides, consumer goods, medical products, food additives. These toxicology tests are important for the approval of products and with the increased trend, toxicology studies are outsourced across the industries. As estimated by IQ4I Research, the toxicology services global market is estimated to reach $14,343.0 million by 2025 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

With the rise in R&D investments and mandatory toxicology testing along with other factors such as advancements in technology, increased outsourcing trends and private/public sector funding, are driving the growth of the toxicology services market. However, some tests such as the carcinogenicity tests are expensive and take about 1-2 years which furthermore, may not necessarily result in a fruitful outcome. Thus, factors such as, high cost and long durations of studies with no guaranteed results, high capital requirements for GLP certification of the toxicology labs, increased funding towards repurposing, along with opposition to animal testing by animal welfare groups are hindering the market growth.

The toxicology services global market is segmented into methods, industries, endpoint tests and geography. Among the various methods, the in vitro segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2017 to 2025 due to technological advancements, increased acceptance, and implementation of the 3Rs. Based on industry, the toxicology services global market is segmented into pharmaceutical, medical devices, cosmetic, chemical and other industries. Although, pharmaceuticals take the largest share of the market, toxicology services for the cosmetic industry are growing at a strong double digit CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Among the various end point tests, systemic toxicology segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Developmental and reproductive toxicology (DART) is the fastest growing of all the segments. Geographically, North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2017. However, Asia- Pacific region is expected to grow fastest due to favorable government regulations and investments.

With the development of 3D cell culture, the newest technology used for toxicology is the 3D cell culture assays. These 3D cultures assays have many advantages over the 2D cell culture assays as they can mimic the tissue environment nearly close to that of an in vivo tissue. Therefore, they address the limitations of both animals and two-dimensional cultures, and provide more accurate data on the effects of short- and long-term exposure to toxicants. Also, these tests are expected to cost relatively less when compared to the animal tests. Organ-on-chip uses the 3D cell culture technology to the next level. Organ-on-chip is micro-engineered multichannel 3D microfluidic biomimetic system enabled with high resolution, real time imaging and in-vitro analysis of biochemical, genetic and metabolic activities in tissues and organs. Companies such as Insphero offer services for toxicity testing on 3D cell cultures. Although these methods cannot fully replace in vivo testing, they are set to impact the number of animals used for regulatory testing.

The toxicology services market is highly fragmented, however, recent deals such as acquisition of Advinus Therapeutics by Eurofins Scientific in July 2017 reflects on the market trend of acquiring complementary capabilities to provide end to end toxicology services across industries.

Major players in toxicology services market include Charles River Laboratories (U.S.), Labcorp (Covance) (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), MPI Research Inc. (U.S.), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Wuxi Apptec (China), SGS (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Bioreliance Inc.) (Germany), Evotec (Germany), and Bureau Veritas (Maxxam) (France).

Some of the other companies operating in toxicology services global market include CMIC Inc. (U.S.), NAMSA (U.S.), PPD (U.S.), Citox Lab (France), Crown Biosciences (U.S.), GVK Bio (India), Intox Pvt.Ltd. (India), MB Research Laboratories (U.S.), PharmaLegacy Laboratories (China), Pharmaseed (Israel).