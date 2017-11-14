Marine Coatings 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.46 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Marine Coatings Market Analysis And Forecast

About Marine Coatings

A coating is a layer of a substance that is spread over a surface to protect it from damaging elements in its environment as well as to improve its appearance. Coatings differ in their production methods, applications, and functionalities. The conventional functions of protection and aesthetics are often integrated and extended to meet additional and more specific demands. On the basis of end-use, the coatings are segmented into three major categories: architectural and decorative coatings, industrial coatings, and special purpose coatings. Within these categories, there is a wide variety not only in terms of the properties that the coatings themselves possess but also in terms of the purposes they serve, the technologies used to manufacture them, and the methods used to apply them.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global marine coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marine coatings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of marine coatings from various derivative types.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Marine Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Chugoku Marine Paints

• Hempel

• Jotul

• PPG Industries

Other prominent vendors

• BASF

• KANSAI PAINT

• KCC CORPORATION

• NIPPON PAINT MARINE COATING

• RPM International

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

Market driver

• Growth of shipbuilding industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuating raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Shift toward green marine coatings

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482132-global-marine-coatings-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Global marine coatings market by type

• Global marine coatings market by anti-corrosion coatings

• Global marine coatings market by anti-fouling coatings

• Global marine coatings market by other coatings

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CHEMISTRY

• Global marine coatings market by chemistry

• Global marine coatings market by epoxy

• Global marine coatings market by polyurethane

• Global marine coatings market by other chemistry

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global marine coatings market by application

• Global marine coatings market by coastal

• Global marine coatings market by deepsea

• Global marine coatings market by containers

• Global marine coatings market by offshore site

• Global marine coatings market by leisure boats

• Global marine coatings market by other applications

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global marine coatings market by geography

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size and forecast

• EMEA – market size and forecast

• Americas – market size and forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Shift toward green marine coatings

• Increasing use of antioxidants in marine coatings

• Emergence of bio-based technology for marine coatings

• Regulations on emission levels

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Akzo Nobel

• Chugoku Marine Paints

• Hempel

• Jotun

• PPG Industries

PART 15: APPENDIX0

• List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482132-global-marine-coatings-market-2017-2021

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)