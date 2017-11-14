Commercial Pasta Cooker and Rethermalizer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecast- 2021

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Commercial Pasta Cooker and Rethermalizer Market Analysis And Forecast

About Commercial Pasta Cooker and Rethermalizer

Pasta is one of the popular delicacies around the world. In some countries, pasta is also consumed as a staple diet and eaten on a daily basis. The US, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, and Russia were some of the largest pasta producing countries in 2016. Commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers are mainly used to cook various types of pasta uniformly. They either use a gas or electric heat source to boil water quickly. The equipment is also used for thawing pasta from a chilled state.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Commercial Pasta Cooker and Rethermalizer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Electrolux Professional

• Frymaster

• Middleby Corporation

• OFFCAR

Other prominent vendors

• Desco USA

• Globe Food Equipment

• Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

• Keating of Chicago

• Moffat Group

• MVP Group

• Nemco Food Equipment

• Town Food Service Equipment

Market driver

• Need for quick and consistently cooked pasta

Market challenge

• Increase in steel prices

Market trend

• Growing preference for equipment with improved controls

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY HEAT SOURCE

• Overview

• Global commercial electric pasta cooker and rethermalizer market

• Global commercial gas pasta cooker and rethermalizer market

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• Americas – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing preference for equipment with improved controls

• Growing preference for high-capacity commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers

• Use of patented technologies in commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Electrolux Professional

• Frymaster

• Middleby Corporation

• OFFCAR

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Continued…….

