The Pet Food Market in US Will Cross $34 billion by 2022 | Market Research Report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Mars, Nestlé, The J.M. Smucker Company, and Colgate-Palmolive are the leading players in the pet food market in US.

The pet food market in US is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during 2016-2022.” — Andy

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of pet ownership globally is the major factor for increased demand for pet foods states a recent market research report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence. Pet Food Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2017-2022, is the latest report published by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence. The report further adds that the dog food segment dominates the global pet food market as it contributes more than 50% to the overall market. The pet food market in US is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during 2016-2022.

Major vendors profiled in the report are as following:

Mars

Nestlé

The J.M. Smucker Company

Colgate-Palmolive

Other vendors include Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, American Nutrition, Bil-Jac Foods, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Elmira Pet Products, Fromm Family Foods, Hubbard Feeds, Halo- Purely For Pets, Petcurean Pet Nutrition, and Rush Direct.

Scope of the Report

The study considers the present scenario of the Pet Food Market in US and its market dynamics for the period 2017−2022. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. Further, the study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading four companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

The report provides the analysis of key segments of the market by type of animals, products, and vendors. It provides a detailed analysis of revenue from various segments:

Market Size (Revenue, Shipment)

Type of Animals (Dog food, Cat food, Food or other animals)

Product Types (Dry, Wet, Treats)



The report provides a holistic view of the market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the market.

Pet Food in US Market Dynamics

As the market is a recession proof, which will keep its growth prospect high

Increased tendency of pet owners to treat pets as humans, recession-proof industry, high pet penetration through adoption are the major factors that are enabling the market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for healthy, natural and organic food for pets, rising demand for premium pet snacks, exponential increase in raw-dried foods for pets, and increasing availability of online customized pet food are the emerging opportunities that are likely to affect the market.

Pet Food Market in US: Segmental Overview

Cat food segment to witness the highest growth

With increased preference for keeping dogs as pets, the demand for dog pet food is going to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Also, the increased competition among vendors to provide organic and customized food for dogs is driving the segment to have the maximum revenue share. Similarly, innovation in specialty and premium products continues to drive the growth of cat food sales. The cat food segment is expected to post an impressive growth at a CAGR of more than 4 % during the forecast period. Since wet food is healthier than dry pet food, the demand for wet food is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period.

