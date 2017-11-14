Motorcycle Airbag Jacket 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 30.48 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise Guy Reports

The report provides in depth study of “Motorcycle Airbag Jacket” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Analysis And Forecast

About Motorcycle Airbag Jacket

The airbag technology has been existing since world war II. It has evolved as an efficient trend to save human lives. The airbag acts as a soft pillow that provides a cushion against the crash shocks (highly accelerated sudden movements). Airbags are gas-inflated cushions. The design of the airbag material and air pressure in the airbag are very critical for operation. When an occupant is subjected to crash loads, it is necessary that the process of bag inflation happens within milliseconds.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global motorcycle airbag jacket market to grow at a CAGR of 30.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle airbag jacket market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the penetration of performance motorcycle sales and ridership numbers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alpinestars

• Bering

• Dainese

• HELITE

• MOTOAIR

Other prominent vendors

• DPI Safety

• SPIDI Sport

Market driver

• Increasing demand for performance motorcycles

Market challenge

• Customer awareness about the product is low

Market trend

• Full-body airbag protection jacket design

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive Summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by wearable type

• Global motorcycle airbag jacket market segmentation by wearable type

• Global motorcycle airbag jacket market segmentation by airbag vest

• Global motorcycle airbag jacket market segmentation by airbag jacket

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global motorcycle airbag jacket market segmentation by geography

• Motorcycle airbag jacket market in EMEA

• Motorcycle airbag jacket market in Americas

• Motorcycle airbag jacket market in APAC

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 09: Market trends

• Full-body airbag protection jacket design

• Combination of airbag safety jacket and turn light indicator system

PART 10: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 11: Key vendor analysis

• Alpinestars

• Bering

• Dainese

• HELITE

• MOTOAIR

PART 12: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

