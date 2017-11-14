Global Work Class ROVs Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% between 2016 to 2025.
According to the report, the Global Work Class ROVs Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% between 2016 to 2025.
Work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are large enough unmanned underwater vehicles to carry additional sensors and/or manipulators. These vehicles commonly have a multiplexing capability that allows additional sensors and tools to operate without being ?hard-wired? through the umbilical system. These ROVs are generally larger and more powerful than observation mini ROVs.
In-depth qualitative analyses include:
•Identification and investigation of market structure,
•Growth drivers,
•Restraints and challenges,
•Emerging product trends & market opportunities,
•Porter's Fiver Forces,
Companies Covered
Andrews Survey
C-Innovation
DOF Subsea AS
Forum Energy Technologies
Fugro Subsea Services Ltd
Hallin Marine Subsea International PLC
Helix Energy Solutions
i-Tech (Subsea 7)
Kystdesign AS
Oceaneering International, Inc.
Perry Slingsby Systems Limited
SAAB SEAEYE LTD.
Saipem (Sonsub)
Schilling Robotics, LLC
Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)
Report Segmentation
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global work class ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industry vertical, new built and operation/service, hardware component, vehicle type, application, propulsion system and region.
Based on industry vertical, the global work class ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
Oil & Gas Industry
Scientific Research
Military & Defense
Others
Based on capex source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
ROV New Builds
ROV Operation & Service
Based on hardware component, the global work class ROV hardware market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.
Imaging System
Sensors and Automation Systems
Steering and Positioning
Navigation System
Energy and Propulsion
Others
Based on vehicle type, the global work class ROV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025.
Light Work Class Vehicle
Medium Work Class Vehicle
Heavy Work Class Vehicle
Based on application, the global work-class ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
Drilling Support
Construction Support
Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM)
Others
Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025.
Hydraulic system
Electric system
Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Norway, UK, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
Africa (Nigeria, Angola)
Middle East
