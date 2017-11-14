Sealantium Medical retains Biotech Alliances International to Lead Series B $10 Million Capital Raise

Company will use the proceeds to complete Phase III study, manufacturing scale up, and US/EU regulatory approval.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotech Alliances International, a Silicon Valley-based healthcare-focused investment bank, announced today that it will serve as the lead investment banker to Sealantium Medical for its $10 million Series B capital raise.

Sealantium Medical, an Israeli/US company, was established in 2011 by Prof. Orgad Laub and has developed a novel product, sFilm-FS™, a bio-compatible bio-absorbable, polymeric film embedded with lyophilized human fibrinogen and human thrombin (also known as tissue adhesives).

“The biological device offers a state-of-the-art solution to unmet surgical needs” said Prof. Laub.

Sealantium Medical has finalized the development of its first product, sFilm-FS™, completed safety and efficacy studies in rodents and pigs which showed excellent results, and was awarded the “Seal of Excellence” issued by the European Commission under the Horizon 2020 program. Human studies will begin shortly after approval of a FDA IND.

“We are very proud to welcome Sealantium Medical to our growing group of Israeli clients and are looking forward to working with Prof. Laub and his team on this assignment. This financing will enable Sealantium Medical to complete Phase III of the clinical development and FDA approval of the products” said Dr. Franck Brinkhaus, CEO of Biotech Alliances International.

Biotech Alliances International will introduce Sealantium Medical to an audience of international investors at the worlds biggest healthcare conference, taking place in San Francisco from January 8th – 11th.

About Biotech Alliances:

Biotech Alliances International Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based healthcare-focused investment bank. It provides independent financial and strategic advice including corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, partnering & licensing, deal sourcing and strategic consulting.



About Sealantium Medical:

Sealantium Medical Ltd, an Israeli/US company, was established in 2011 by Prof. Orgad Laub with the purpose of developing a bi-component hemostatic and sealing product composed of a polymeric film with a biological sealant. The management team consists of extremely experienced serial entrepreneurs and senior industry players who successfully developed & marketed similar products and orchestrated very successful exits.