Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market
This report studies the global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems market, analyzes and researches the Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Jain Irrigation Systems
Lindsay Corporation
Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Nelson Irrigation Corporation
Netafim
Rain Bird Corporation
Rivulis Irrigation
T-L Irrigation
The Toro Company
Valmont Industries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems can be split into
Sprinkler
Drip
Central Pivot
Lateral Move
Market segment by Application, Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems can be split into
Agriculture
Landscape
Greenhouse
Nursery
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Industry Overview of Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems
1.1 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Overview
1.1.1 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market by Type
1.3.1 Sprinkler
1.3.2 Drip
1.3.3 Central Pivot
1.3.4 Lateral Move
1.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Agriculture
1.4.2 Landscape
1.4.3 Greenhouse
1.4.4 Nursery
1.4.5 Others
2 Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Jain Irrigation Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Lindsay Corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Mahindra EPC Irrigation
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Nelson Irrigation Corporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Netafim
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Rain Bird Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Rivulis Irrigation
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 T-L Irrigation
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 The Toro Company
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Valmont Industries
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Continued…..
