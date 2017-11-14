There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,692 in the last 365 days.

JFS Holdings has grabbed its first National Level recognition with a Merit Award

Mr. Madhushan Raigamage, receiving the award from Mr. Denzil Fernando the Senior Director of World University Service of Canada

COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Entrepreneur Awards – 2017 (Western Province)” supported by the National Chamber of Commerce together with National Enterprise Development Authority (NEDA), was held on 17th October 2017 at the Sri Lanka Foundation Auditorium, Colombo 07, facilitating JFS Holdings (Private) Limited to win a Merit Award for the Services Sector in Large Category. This is the first national level recognition that the company received since its inception in 2012.

Mr. Madhushan Raigamage, the Chief Innovation Officer of JFS Holdings received the award from Mr. Denzil Fernando the Senior Director of World University Service of Canada (WUSC) and Mr. Gamini Wimalasooriya, Hon. Treasurer, the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka at the ceremony.

“It is certainly encouraging as we are in a drive of going public by 2021”, Madhushan Raigamage, the Chairperson and the Chief Innovation Officer expressed his views. “We are a Y generation company and all our Y gen talents are driving the company to greater heights as they understand the needs of the Y gen consumers proper”, Madhushan gave his remarks further.

