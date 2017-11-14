JFS Holdings has grabbed its first National Level recognition with a Merit Award
Mr. Madhushan Raigamage, the Chief Innovation Officer of JFS Holdings received the award from Mr. Denzil Fernando the Senior Director of World University Service of Canada (WUSC) and Mr. Gamini Wimalasooriya, Hon. Treasurer, the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka at the ceremony.
“It is certainly encouraging as we are in a drive of going public by 2021”, Madhushan Raigamage, the Chairperson and the Chief Innovation Officer expressed his views. “We are a Y generation company and all our Y gen talents are driving the company to greater heights as they understand the needs of the Y gen consumers proper”, Madhushan gave his remarks further.
