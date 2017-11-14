Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

This report studies the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market, analyzes and researches the Identity and Access Management (IAM) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Amazon Web Services 
CA Technologies 
Centrify 
Dell Software 
EMC 
ForgeRock 
HID Global 
HP 
IBM 
Intel 
McAfee 
Microsoft 
NetIQ 
Okta 
OneLogin 
Open IAM 
Oracle 
SecurIT 
Siemens

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Identity and Access Management (IAM) can be split into 
Cloud IAM 
Hybrid IAM 
On-Premise IAM

Market segment by Application, Identity and Access Management (IAM) can be split into 
BFSI 
Energy, Oil and Gas 
Telecom and IT 
Education 
Healthcare 
Public Sector and Utilities 
Manufacturing 
Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Identity and Access Management (IAM) 
1.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Cloud IAM 
1.3.2 Hybrid IAM 
1.3.3 On-Premise IAM 
1.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 BFSI 
1.4.2 Energy, Oil and Gas 
1.4.3 Telecom and IT 
1.4.4 Education 
1.4.5 Healthcare 
1.4.6 Public Sector and Utilities 
1.4.7 Manufacturing 
1.4.8 Others

2 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Amazon Web Services 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 CA Technologies 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Centrify 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Dell Software 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 EMC 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 ForgeRock 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 HID Global 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 HP 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 IBM 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Intel 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 McAfee 
3.12 Microsoft 
3.13 NetIQ 
3.14 Okta 
3.15 OneLogin 
3.16 Open IAM 
3.17 Oracle 
3.18 SecurIT 
3.19 Siemens

