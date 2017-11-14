Catherine James of Dixie Cullen Interest to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful female entrepreneurs encounter many hurdles and obstacles. For some woman the challenge can be even more daunting when they own a business in a male dominated industry.

Catherine James is the founder and CEO of Dixie Cullen Interest, a top-notch industrial storage facility that stores machinery, steel and heavy industrial projects. Catherine started her family-run business over 20 years ago, experiencing massive growth with four locations and 27 employees.

“Our customers utilize our services for many reasons,” says Catherine. “Maybe they are dealers selling used or new machinery or there’s a plant being built, in which case the equipment has to be staged in an area as it comes in from the ship or from the manufacturers until they are ready for it to arrive at the plant. Some of our other customers have a home office elsewhere and distribute their material and equipment out of our warehouse facility.:

Catherine’s father owned a machinery moving plant relocation business. Recognizing this need inspired her to launch her storage business. Being in a male dominated industry, although challenging and tough, actually strengthened her resolve and encouraged her determination to surpass her competitors.

“We have two locations with over 400,000 square feet of storage space and one of our heavy lift warehouse facility is in the process of doubling in size and that building has a 200-ton overhead lift crane capacity,” explains Catherine. “I’m also able to offer my clients climate control storage for electronics and whatever has to be kept in a temperature controlled or a humidity controled area.”

Catherine steadfastly retains a strong sense of connection and solidarity with her clients who entrust her with hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment stored in her facilities.

“My advice to career-driven women who desire to own their own business is to seek out a mentor,” says Catherine. “When I first started, I resisted asking for help, fearing it would make me appear inferior. But being mentored actually made my business run so much more efficiently. I’m now a proud mentor to other hopeful entrepreneurs to guide them on their journey to success.”

For more information on Dixie Cullen Interest visit http://www.dixiecullen.com.