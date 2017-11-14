Intermountain Foundation Again Named ‘High Performer’
Each year, participating hospital foundations complete a survey that collects detailed information on organizational performance, including fundraising revenue, expenses, and details on specific fundraising programs and staff involvement. AHP analyzes this submitted data and defines high performance as those organizations that are in the 75th percentile for net production.
“To dignify the generous investments made through us, we continually strive to maintain Intermountain Foundation as a donor-centric, best-practice model, representing unique opportunities to impact lives within one of the finest health systems in the country,” said David Flood, Intermountain Foundation President and System Chief Development Officer. “This continued designation confirms that we continue to make significant progress to inspire grateful patients and visionary donors to help drive Intermountain Healthcare’s efforts to transform healthcare.”
About the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy
The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) is an international professional organization dedicated exclusively to developing the men and women who encourage charity in North America's health care organizations. Established in 1967, AHP is the source for education, networking, information and research in health care philanthropy.
About Intermountain Foundation
Intermountain Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that supports Intermountain Healthcare’s not-for-profit system of hospitals. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain Foundation, visit intermountainfoundation.org.
