Asian objects will be sold with items from the Western culture in Converse Auctions' East Meets West sale, Dec. 1st
An English repousse silver pitcher made by R&S Garrand of London around 1861, a seven-piece sterling silver tea service made in Germany are expected top lots.
Those are just a few items in a 474-lot auction where Asian objects will be sold along with items from the Western culture – hence the title East Meets West. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and HiBid.com, plus the Converse Auctions website, at www.converseauctions.com, and via Google Play (for Android) and the App Store (for iPhone).
The eight-inch-tall silver plate, hand-chased and repoussed lidded pitcher by R&S Garrand has hunting scenes covering the body. The hallmarks, assay marks and city marks date it to London circa 1861. The German seven-piece sterling tea service includes a teapot on a warming stand, sugar, creamer, coffee and chocolate pot and a large pitcher. Both lots are estimated at $4,000-$6,000.
Thangkas are prized by collectors because they are strikingly detailed and beautiful and often quite old. Of the many in the auction, one standout is an 18th century example – a Tibetan Buddhist thangka showing a figure of Yama (and his twin, Yami), with the traditional bull’s face, a crown of skulls and a third eye. The 49 inch by 65 ½ inch textile carries a reasonable estimate of $1,000-$1,500.
“This wonderfully packed auction, just in time for the holidays, features many items from a shop that operated on Philadelphia’s Jewelers Row for over 70 years,” said Todd Converse, owner of Converse Auctions, based in Malvern, adding, “Many of the Chinese items were consigned by a lifelong Washington, D.C.-based antiques collector. He was also an international businessman.”
The silver pitcher and tea set, in fact, are from the D.C. consignor’s estate. The auction will also feature Cartier and other fine watches, Atmos & Ogee clocks, Haitian art, Roseville and Lladro pieces, sterling silver jewelry, rugs, fine diamond and gemstone jewelry, beer steins, Chinese porcelain, estate jewelry, oil paintings, carvings, furniture, African artifacts and vintage toys.
Leading with offerings from the East, a pair of Chinese huanghuali chairs with horseshoe backs and a backsplat with carved dragon medallion and floral motif is expected to hit $2,000-$4,000; two large huanghuali armoires, 94 ½ inches tall, with multiple doors, drawers and shelves, plus brass hardware on the hinges, should command $1,000-$1,500; and a large zitan basin made to look like a basket with faux bamboo brass handles on either side, should make $1,000-$1,500.
Chinese vases will feature a Qianlong “Hundred Deer” Zun vase with animal handles and a 100-deer theme, marked on the bottom, 19 ½ inches tall (est. $2,500-$3,500); a Yong Zheng dragon vase, housed in a box and 11 ½ inches tall, with a narrow neck decorated in floral patterns and a colorful bulbous body showing dragons (est. $800-$1,200); and a completely filigreed silver vase with six faceted sides, the body covered in pierced floral and tendril patterns (est. $600-$900).
Asian jewelry will feature an amber-colored Chaozhou piece with large jade beads and turquoise bead pendants with tear-drops of dark pink stone, and a long, oval green jade center pendant (est. $1,000-$1,500). Also sold will be a Chinese silver and enamel belt buckle with repousse dragon, accents in a rainbow of colors and detailed dragons against a flaming sky (est. $1,000-$1,500).
Rounding out the offerings from the East is a pair of lots with identical estimates of $800-$1,200. One is a large Qing Dynasty zitan brush pot carved with a forest scene that includes many deer deeply carved in bas relief, pine trees and rocks. The other is a lot of two pages from a Persian manuscript, extremely detailed with village and courtship scenes plus calligraphy. There are also several additional lots of Persian miniatures.
On to the West, where fine antique clocks will showcase a 19th century French black slate mantle clock in an architectural-style marble case with delicate incised flower and tendril motifs, having keys, pendulum and a Brocot escapement (est. $800-$1,200); and a classic bright brass LeCoultre Atmos clock made in Switzerland, 9 ¼ inches tall, with a 15-jewel movement (est. $500-$800).
The estate jewelry category will feature a 14kt white gold diamond and sapphire ring having a center stone of faceted sapphire surrounded by 17 prong-set brilliant cut diamonds (est. $800-$1,200); a Boucher (Paris) bird of paradise brooch pin from 1960, with the bird’s head and some tail feathers paved in rhinestones and set with a black oval cabochon eye (est. $100-$200); and a fine miniature platinum and diamond Cartier pocket watch (est. $600-$900).
Original artwork will include a painting of two peasant women, done in a folk art style by the Russian artist David Burliuk (1882-1967), 12 inches by 16 inches (est. $800-$1,200); and a tall vertical painting of a village scene by Haitian artist Abner Dubic (b. 1944), 48 inches by 18 inches (est. $400-$600). Also sold will be a first edition, two-volume set titled Picasso 347 First Picasso Engravings, with engravings of Picasso’s work, in the original case (est. $1,000-$1,500).
Decorative accessories will be led by a rare Josef Svarc (Czech., 1928-1994) cut glass crystal thistle vase, engraved with flowering thistle heads and leaves, signed by Svarc on the bottom (est. $800-$1,500); and a Jacob & Son (N.Y.) music box with additional reels, having a top inlaid with floral motifs (est. $800-$1,200). Jacob’s patented safety check is dated Sept. 1886.
A large, 18th century cherry wood serpentine form knife (or cutlery) box with a slant top and an exterior having an overall craquelure finish with an inlaid shell design in the center, is expected to sell for $800-$1,200; while back in the East, a Japanese silver, leather and bone tobacco pouch dating from the Meiji period (1868-1912), with embossed and painted leather on the exterior in dragon forms and an interior having painted suede dragons, is expected to command $600-$900.
Previews will be held in the Converse Auctions gallery, located at 57 Lancaster Avenue in Malvern, Pa., from Tuesday thru Thursday, November 28th to 30th, from 10 am-4 pm Eastern time both days. No admittance on auction day. Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted. Malvern is located in eastern Pennsylvania, north and west of Philadelphia, not far off I-76.
Converse Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (610) 722-9004; or, you can send an e-mail to info@ConverseAuctions.com. Curious about an item’s value? You may bring your items (or photos) to Free Appraisal Tuesdays, every Tuesday from 10-4 at the Malvern gallery.
For more information about Converse Auctions and the internet-only Important East Meets West Auction planned for Friday, December 1st, please visit www.ConverseAuctions.com.
# # # #
Todd Converse
Converse Auctions
(610) 722-9004
email us here