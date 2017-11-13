Ramzy Sweis Announced as Special Guest for Brunch With the Author

Ramzy Sweis, Comedian, Author

Temecula, California's, Mad Madeline's Grill to host November 28, 2017 event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans and the public alike are invited to join internationally acclaimed Author and Comedian, Ramzy Sweis for Brunch With the Author. Sweis will read and sign copies of his book, "Why Do We Never Repeat Jokes?" at Mad Madeline's Grill, 28495 Old Town Front St, on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 11 a.m.

This event allows the author to share a wonderful brunch with his audience in the intimate setting in downtown Temecula. The brunch itself is a tribute to chef and restaurant owner, Sid Hamilton . The guest author selected the venue based on the delicious food.

"Ramzy is an incredibly gifted artist and astute thinker. He has been on stages across America and abroad," stated his publicist, Fran Briggs. "Attendees can expect to enjoy fantastic content from a brilliant book, a variety of award-winning, food, and the author himself, in an intimate but social setting. Guests are responsible for their meals and beverages."

"Why Do We Never Repeat Jokes?" is the comedian's distinguished contribution to the literary world. Recently, his book was recognized as among of the Best of Autumn Reading, 2017. An entertaining read, it leaves readers stunningly entertained and well-informed.

Author, Ken Donaldson calls the book "A lighter-hearted approach to some of life's more serious issues from which humanity should be paying more attention to. I found this book to be provocative and thought inspiring in a way a stand-up comedian would burst out onto stage with."

Brunch With the Author kicks off promptly at 11 a.m. with a Meet and Greet. This will be followed by the meal and beverage purchased by each guest, and author's reading. Mad Madeline's Grill offers award-winning, short order, dining experiences. Seating is limited.



For additional information about Ramzy Sweis visit

http://www.ramzysweis.com.

